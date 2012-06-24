Olympics-Gatlin and Gay cruise into 100m semis at U.S. trials

| EUGENE, Oregon, June 23
EUGENE, Oregon, June 23 Former Olympic champion
Justin Gatlin took a confident step forward on his comeback
trail, breezing through the first round of the men's 100 metres
in an eye-catching 9.90 seconds at the U.S. athletics trials on
Saturday.
Gatlin, who won gold at the 2004 Athens Games but missed
four years of competition between 2006 and 2010 due to a doping
suspension, had no problem with the cold and wet weather as he
topped the time-sheets.
"It really defines warriors, how well you can get up for
it," he said with a smile.
Tyson Gay and Walter Dix, expected to be his main rivals in
Sunday's semi-finals and finals, also advanced without fuss.
Gay, in only his second race in a year because of hip
surgery, clocked exactly 10 seconds to win his preliminary with
the day's second fastest time.
"I was a little nervous with the start ... but all and all
it felt pretty good," said the world's second fastest man behind
Jamaican Usain Bolt.
Olympic bronze medallist Dix also won his heat with a time
of 10.03.
Despite the miserable weather, Ashton Eaton was closing in
on a big decathlon score, having collected 8,189 points with one
event remaining.
But Olympic champion Bryan Clay was out of the running after
a poor showing.
Only the top three finishers in the trials qualify for
London, and Clay stood 15th after problems in the hurdles and
discus.
Reiging world silver medallist Danielle Carruthers and 2004
Olympic champion Joanna Hayes failed to make it past the
semi-finals of the women's 100 metres.
Two-times Olympic shot put silver medallist Adam Nelson,
hampered by a groin injury, also missed a chance to make the
U.S. team, finishing a non-qualifying 15th.
Former world champions Reese Hoffa and Christian Cantwell,
and reigning global indoor winner Ryan Whiting led qualifying
with Hoffa making the top throw of 21.22 metres.
The trials continue through July 1.
(Editing by Ian Ransom)