UPDATE 2-Olympics-Eaton sets decathlon world record at U.S. trials

* Determined American tops 9,000 points
* Harper gets chance to defend hurdles title
* Jeter takes first in women's 100
(adds other events, quotes)
By Gene Cherry
EUGENE, Oregon, June 23 Ashton Eaton set a
glittering decathlon world record at the U.S. Olympic trials on
Saturday, riding the cheers of a thrilled home crowd to upstage
a stellar cast of athletes.
The 24-year-old's total of 9,039 points in wet and cold
conditions bettered the 2001 mark of Czech great Roman Sebrle by
13 points and capped an extraordinary meeting for the American,
who had already set decathlon records for the 100 metres and
long jump legs on Friday.
"It's like living an entire lifetime in two days," Eaton
told reporters after capturing the record on his own training
track in Eugene, Oregon. "To do the best that I possibly could
in my world makes me pretty happy.
"I really, really would never pick another event. The
decathlon is the best."
The world silver medallist will head to London in a powerful
decathlon duo with runner-up and world champion Trey Hardee, but
Olympic champion Bryan Clay's hopes of defending his title were
shattered.
Clay found trouble in the 110 metres hurdles and discus legs
of the 10-event competition to finish 12th.
Eaton fell two seconds off world record pace with a lap to
go in the closing 1,500 metres, but was lifted by a cheering
crowd in his home town to a personal best of four minutes 14.48
seconds to secure the mark.
"I don't care what anyone says, there is magic here," he
said of the University of Oregon's Hayward Field.
Eaton had targeted the world record but "figured it would be
when I was 28 in 2016," he said. "So four years early."
Dawn Harper ensured she will defend her gold medal at London
after winning the 100 hurdles with a time of 12.73 seconds.
"The crazy part was I cramped up two or three times before
the race," she said after edging runner-up Kellie Wells and
third-placed Lolo Jones.
As one of the top three finishers to qualify with the
Olympic standard, Jones earned a shot at redemption at London,
having crashed in the Beijing Games final four years ago when
leading.
"I was filled with doubt and fear. It's been a constant
uphill battle, and to have the confidence to get through this -
I'm just thrilled, thrilled to have another shot," said Jones,
who has been the subject of a major U.S. marketing campaign.
World champion Carmelita Jeter stormed to victory in the
women's 100 in 10.92 seconds to top Tianna Madison, who ran
10.97.
Third place was being reviewed after Jeneba Tarmoh and
three-times world 200 champion Allyson Felix, Tarmoh's training
mate, tied with a time of 11.068.
GATLIN, GAY CRUISE
Former Olympic champion Justin Gatlin earlier took a
confident step forward on his comeback trail, breezing through
the first round of the men's 100 in an eye-catching 9.90
seconds.
Gatlin, who won gold at the 2004 Athens Games but missed
four years of competition between 2006 and 2010 due to a doping
suspension, had no problem with the frigid weather as he topped
the time-sheets.
"It really defines warriors, how well you can get up for
it," he said with a smile.
Tyson Gay and Walter Dix, expected to be his main rivals in
Sunday's semi-finals and finals, also advanced without fuss.
Gay, in only his second race in a year because of hip
surgery, clocked exactly 10 seconds to win his preliminary with
the day's second fastest time.
"I was a little nervous with the start ... but all and all
it felt pretty good," said the world's second fastest man behind
Jamaican Usain Bolt.
Olympic bronze medallist Dix also won his heat with a time
of 10.03.
In the 400 metres, Olympic champion LaShawn Merritt topped
the men's semi-finals in 44.78 seconds and former world champion
Sanya-Richards Ross ran 50.81 seconds to win her women's
semi-final. Francena McCorory had the day's fastest time of
50.55.
Two-times Olympic shot put silver medallist Adam Nelson,
hampered by a groin injury, missed his chance to make the U.S.
team by finishing 15th.
The trials continue through July 1.
(Editing by Ian Ransom)