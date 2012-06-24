Olympics-Gay and Gatlin sprint into U.S. 100m finals

| EUGENE, Oregon, June 24
Tyson Gay and 2004
Olympic champion Justin Gatlin cruised into the 100 metres
finals at the U.S. trials on Sunday, but Games bronze medallist
Walter Dix barely made it.
Former world champion Gay clocked 10.04 seconds to win his
race into a head wind after Gatlin claimed another semi-final in
10.06.
Mike Rodgers was even faster, sprinting 10.00 in the first
race.
"It felt pretty good," Gay, who is recovering from hip
surgery last July, told reporters. "I just played it safe."
The 30-year-old Gatlin was pleased with his race, too.
"I just wanted to go out there and go through the motions,
make it to the next round and save a little energy for the
finals," the 2005 world champion said.
He missed the 2008 Olympics while serving a four-year doping
ban.
Dix, who favoured his left leg as he limped off the track,
squeezed into the eight-man final with the last qualifying time,
10.16 seconds. He declined to speak to reporters afterward.
The final was scheduled for later on Sunday.
The trials select the U.S. team for the London Games and
only the top three finishers in each event book a spot provided
they meet the qualifying standard.
