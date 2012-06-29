Olympics-Madison leads women's 200m qualifying at U.S. trials

EUGENE, Oregon, June 28 Long jumper turned sprinter Tianna Madison cruised through the rain to the day's fastest time as qualifying began in a highly anticipated women's 200 at the U.S. Olympic trials on Friday.

Madison, the 2005 world long jump champion, clocked 22.57 seconds to win her heat as she worked to make the U.S. team for London in a second event. She was second in the 100 metres earlier in the trials.

World 100 metres champion Carmelita Jeter, Sanya Richards-Ross, Allyson Felix and Jeneba Tarmoh also were among those who advanced.

Jeter, the 100 metres trials winner, sprinted home in 22.63, the second fastest time, to take her heat with Richards-Ross, already on the U.S. team with a win in the 400, clocking 22.67 for third fastest.

Two-times Olympic silver medallist Felix and training partner Tarmoh, the two sprinters involved in a controversial dead heat for third place in the 100 metres, posted the sixth and eighth fastest qualifying times. Felix ran 22.82 and Tarmoh 22.90.

The sprinters must decide by Sunday whether they would like a runoff or a coin flip to break their 100 metres tie.

World champion Christian Taylor easily led qualifying in the men's triple jump, bounding 17.27 metres on his only attempt. Global indoor winner Will Claye was second best at 16.80.

Olympic silver medallist Kerron Clement showed he is still a contender in the 400 hurdles, leading qualifying with a run of 49.37. The Olympic champion, Angelo Taylor, was second fastest at 49.53.

World champions Lashinda Demus (400 hurdles) and Jenny Simpson (women's 1,500) also advanced through qualifying. Demus ran 55.29 and Simpson 4:16.70.

The trials continue through Sunday with the top three finishers in each event booking tickets provided they have met the Games' qualifying standard. (Editing by Ian Ransom)