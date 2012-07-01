Olympics-Richardson joins sub-13 second club in U.S. Trials

EUGENE, Oregon, June 30 World champion Jason Richardson broke the 13-second barrier for the first time in his career as he won his 110 metres hurdles semi-finals heat in 12.98 seconds at the U.S. Olympic trials on Saturday.

"It was definitely not everything I had," said the delighted Richardson, whose previous best was 13.04.

He became the 13th person to dip under 13 seconds in the event but remains some way behind the world record of 12.87 set by Cuban rival Dayron Robles.

Only China's Olympic favorite Liu Xiang has run faster this year, and that by just 0.01 seconds.

"The two goals I have is to run under 13 and also to make sure I made the team. I can check one of them off the list," said the Californian, who had promised he would get a special tattoo if he broke 13.

"It is an amazing feeling."

The quick time came minutes after global indoor champion Aries Merritt had run a lifetime best 13.01 seconds to win the other semi-final.

The finals were set for later on Saturday.