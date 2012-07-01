Olympics-Richardson joins sub-13 second club in U.S. Trials

| EUGENE, Oregon, June 30
Richardson broke the 13-second barrier for the first time in his
career as he won his 110 metres hurdles semi-finals heat in
12.98 seconds at the U.S. Olympic trials on Saturday.
"It was definitely not everything I had," said the delighted
Richardson, whose previous best was 13.04.
He became the 13th person to dip under 13 seconds in the
event but remains some way behind the world record of 12.87 set
by Cuban rival Dayron Robles.
Only China's Olympic favorite Liu Xiang has run faster this
year, and that by just 0.01 seconds.
"The two goals I have is to run under 13 and also to make
sure I made the team. I can check one of them off the list,"
said the Californian, who had promised he would get a special
tattoo if he broke 13.
"It is an amazing feeling."
The quick time came minutes after global indoor champion
Aries Merritt had run a lifetime best 13.01 seconds to win the
other semi-final.
The finals were set for later on Saturday.
