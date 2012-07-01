UPDATE 2-Olympics-Felix runs fastest 200m in 14 years

* Jeter finishes second to Felix
* Merritt breaks 13 seconds for hurdles win
* Taylor has top mark in triple jump
By Gene Cherry
EUGENE, Oregon, June 30 Two-times Olympic silver
medallist Allyson Felix ran the sixth fastest 200 metres of all
time as she won the U.S. Olympic trials in a blazing 21.69
seconds on Saturday.
The performance, the fastest in the half-lap event in 14
years, set Felix up for a London showdown with Jamaican Olympic
Veronica Campbell-Brown, who has defeated the American in the
last two Games.
"I was thrilled with my race," Felix told reporters. "I feel
like everything came together. I felt like I executed today and
ran a great curve, which is something I've been working on."
World and trials 100 metres champion Carmelita Jeter
finished almost a half second behind Felix in 22.11 seconds.
Sanya Richards-Ross, the trials' 400m winner, also made the
U.S. team in a second event by finishing third in 22.22.
But Felix's training partner Jeneba Tarmoh missed a spot on
the team in the 200 with a fifth place finish in 22.35.
FAST HURDLES
The sparkling race came minutes after world indoor hurdles
champion Aries Merritt had cruised to the year's fastest 110
metres high hurdles in a lifetime best 12.93 seconds despite wet
conditions.
"I had a great start and I'm a build hurdler, I get faster
as I go. I fulfilled my dream today," said Merritt, who became
the 14th hurdler to break the 13-second barrier but remains
behind the world record of 12.87 set by Cuban rival Dayron
Robles.
World champion Jason Richardson, who had broken 13 seconds
for the first time in the semi-finals, was second in 12.98 while
Jeff Porter claimed a surprising third in 13.08.
Ailing American record holder and Olympic medallist David
Oliver missed out on a trip to London when he finished fifth,
running 13.17.
"I just didn't get it done," said a hobbling Oliver.
Felix clearly did, though, with her stirring run through the
bend and down the home stretch.
"It was fantastic," coach Bob Kersee told Reuters after
watching Felix cruise home in her bright neon compression leg
sleeves.
"To run 21.69 in these conditions shows what kind of world
class athlete she is. At 80 metres (into the race) she was
digging."
Felix, Tarmoh and Kersee said no decision had been made on
how the two would decide their controversial third-place tie in
the 100 metres.
Under newly adopted tie-breaking procedures, the athletes
have a choice of a coin flip or runoff if one of them does not
give up her 100 metres spot.
"I don't think the world would accept a coin flip at this
point," Kersee said. "The other two options are up to them."
USA Track & Field officials have told Kersee and the
athletes any runoff should take place on Sunday, the final day
of the trials.
YEAR'S BEST
World triple jump champion Christian Taylor showed he was
ready to claim gold in London with the best mark in the world
this season, 17.63 metres.
Global indoor winner Will Claye also looked like a medal
contender as he bounded 17.55 metres.
Olympic silver medallist Hyleas Fountain dominated the
heptathlon with 6,419 points. Sharon Day and Chantae McMillan
also booked trips to London.
In the women's high jump, indoor champion Chaunte Lowe did
not allow the rain to slow her.
Lowe cleared an impressive 2.01 metres to win on misses over
collegian Brigetta Barrett, who mastered the same height.
The 36-year-old Amy Acuff made her fifth U.S. Olympic team
by coming out of a two-year retirement to place third at 1.95
metres.
"Deep down I felt like I had unfinished business so I had to
come back," said Acuff.
