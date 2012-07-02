Olympics-Strong U.S. squad ready to haul in the medals

| EUGENE, Oregon, July 2
EUGENE, Oregon, July 2 Americans appear ready to
swoop into London and grab a bountiful supply of athletics
medals after some stirring performances at the just concluded
U.S. Olympic trials.
From Ashton Eaton's decathlon world record to seven other
world-leading 2012 marks, U.S. athletes showed strength and
depth as they splashed through wet and often cool conditions to
determine in head-to-head competition their team for the
upcoming Games.
U.S. coaches Andrew Valmon and Amy Deem declined to put
numbers on their expectations in the British capital, but the
word "strong" popped up frequently in conversations on America's
chances.
"We have some areas that we are going to medal in we don't
traditionally medal in. I think that is what makes this team
special," Deem said without being specific.
Valmon pointed to Eaton's decathlon record, the emergence of
a group of young 400 metres runners to back up reigning Olympic
champion LaShawn Merritt and Galen Rupp's distance double at the
trials as positive signs for the U.S. men.
"I think we have a strong team," he said.
Aries Merritt, the year's fastest hurdler; shot putter Reese
Hoffa, the triple jump 1-2 of Christian Taylor and Will Claye
and world high jump champion Jesse Williams, who narrowly made
the team, add to the U.S. men's strong nucleus.
The versatility is not as great on the women's side, but
sprinters Carmelita Jeter, Allyson Felix and Sanya
Richards-Ross, long jumper Brittney Reese and 400 metres hurdler
Lashinda Demus provide a strong starting point.
TOP TEAM
"I'm sure the U.S. will continue to lead the medals table,"
highly regarded international statistician Richard Hymans told
Reuters.
"The overall strength of the USA still far exceeds the
brilliance of distance running nations like Kenya and Ethiopia,
and the virtuosity in technical events of countries such as
Germany and Russia."
But Hymans, the author of a history of the U.S. Olympic
trials, is not so sure the Americans will reach the goal of 30
medals former athletics chief Doug Logan set as a target and
successor Max Siegel endorsed.
Hymans suggested a medal count of 22-25 may be more likely.
That would be in line with the 23 medals the United States
claimed in 2008.
The Beijing showing, which included only seven gold medals,
set off an uproar especially after both the U.S. men's and
women's 4x100 metres relay teams dropped the baton in the
opening round.
U.S. officials launched an investigation into how America
prepares their team for the Games, and Logan's call for 30
medals was one of its byproducts.
Hymans, who is British, held out hope for improvement in
London.
"The U.S. team is as good as the 2008 squad, and may turn
out to be better," he said.
Gold could come from Eaton in the decathlon with world
champion Trey Hardee in the mix, Merritt in the 400, the 4x400
metres relay, Taylor or Claye in the triple jump and any of a
trio of U.S. shot putters, Hymans said.
He projected U.S. sprinters Justin Gatlin, Tyson Gay and
Wallace Spearmon could be in the chase for medals against
Jamaica's powerhouse squad of world champion Yohan Blake and
world record holder Usain Bolt.
In the hurdles, always a U.S. strength, China's 2004 Olympic
champion Liu Xiang appears the favorite despite Aries Merritt's
season-leading time.
Jeter, Felix and Richards-Ross should all challenge for
gold, but like the men, they face strong opposition, Hymans
said.
The men's and women's sprint relays also could be a close
fight if U.S. teams can make the baton passes.
(Reporting By Gene Cherry in Eugene, Oregon; editing by Amlan
Chakraborty)