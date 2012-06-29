版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2012年 6月 29日 星期五 12:28 BJT

Athletics-Results from the U.S. Olympic trials

June 2 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the U.S. 
Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon on Thursday. 
    Men's 5000m                           
1.  Galen Rupp       13:22.67 
2.  Bernard Lagat    13:22.82 
3.  Lopez Lomong     13:24.47 
    Men's 3000m Steeplechase                           
1.  Evan Jager       8:17.40  
2.  Donn Cabral      8:19.81  
3.  Kyle Alcorn      8:22.17  
    Men's Pole Vault                           
1.  Brad Walker      5.67     
2.  Jeremy Scott     5.60     
3.  Scott Roth       5.60     
    Men's Discus Throw                           
1.  Lance Brooks     65.15    
2.  Jarred Rome      63.35    
3.  Jason Young      62.15    
    Women's 5000m                           
1.  Julie Culley     15:13.77 
2.  Molly Huddle     15:14.40 
3.  Kimberley Conley 15:19.79 
 

 (Editing by Patrick Johnston)

