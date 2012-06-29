Athletics-Results from the U.S. Olympic trials

Athletics-Farah says Birmingham will be his last indoor race
Feb 17 Mo Farah will end his indoor running career with a 5,000 metres at Saturday's Birmingham grand prix, the British Olympic champion said on Friday.
June 2 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the U.S. Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon on Thursday. Men's 5000m 1. Galen Rupp 13:22.67 2. Bernard Lagat 13:22.82 3. Lopez Lomong 13:24.47 Men's 3000m Steeplechase 1. Evan Jager 8:17.40 2. Donn Cabral 8:19.81 3. Kyle Alcorn 8:22.17 Men's Pole Vault 1. Brad Walker 5.67 2. Jeremy Scott 5.60 3. Scott Roth 5.60 Men's Discus Throw 1. Lance Brooks 65.15 2. Jarred Rome 63.35 3. Jason Young 62.15 Women's 5000m 1. Julie Culley 15:13.77 2. Molly Huddle 15:14.40 3. Kimberley Conley 15:19.79 (Editing by Patrick Johnston)
HOCHFILZEN, Austria, Feb 17 Laura Dahlmeier won her fourth gold medal at the biathlon world championships when she led Germany to the 6x4-km relay title by holding off a late challenge from Ukraine and France on Friday.
BUDAPEST, Feb 17 Budapest could withdraw its bid for the 2024 Olympic Games as soon as Wednesday, pending talks with Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the head of the Hungarian Olympic Committee, Budapest Mayor Istvan Tarlos was quoted as saying on Friday.