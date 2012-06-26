版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2012年 6月 26日 星期二 12:00 BJT

Athletics-U.S. Olympic trials results

June 26 (Infostrada Sports) - U.S. Olympic trials results
from Eugene, Oregon on Monday 
 Men's 800m                           
1.  Nick Symmonds     1:43.92 
2.  Khadevis Robinson 1:44.64 
3.  Duane Solomon     1:44.65 
 Men's High Jump                           
1.  Jamie Nieto          2.28    
2.  Erik Kynard          2.28    
3.  Nick Ross            2.28    
 Men's Javelin Throw                           
1.  Sam Humphreys       81.86   
2.  Samuel Crouser      80.80   
3.  Craig Kinsley       79.92   
    - - - -
 Women's 800m                           
1.  Alysia Johnson    1:59.08 
2.  Geena Gall        1:59.24 
3.  Alice Schmidt     1:59.46 
 Women's Triple Jump                           
1.  Amanda Smock        13.94   
2.  Sheena Gordon       13.83   
3.  Andrea Geubelle     13.79 

 (Editing by John O'Brien)

