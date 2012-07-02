UPDATE 1-Olympics-Tarmoh pulls out of Olympic runoff

(Add details, Felix comment)
By Gene Cherry
EUGENE, Oregon, July 2 Jeneba Tarmoh has
withdrawn from Monday's scheduled 100 metres third place runoff
against Allyson Felix for a place on the U.S. Olympics team.
Tarmoh and training partner Felix had been due to run on
Monday after a dead heat in the 100 metre final at the Olympic
trials on June 23.
USA Track & Field (USATF) officials said Tarmoh had conceded
her 100 metres team spot to Felix, who will join trials winner
Carmelita Jeter and runner-up Tianna Madison in the event at the
London Games.
"I understand that with this decision I am no longer running
the 100m dash in the Olympic Games and will be an alternate for
the event," Tarmoh said in an email sent by her agent Kimberley
Holland to USATF.
"As an alternate I understand that I will be asked to run
if another 100m runner decides not to for personal reasons,
and/or on the 4x100m relay."
Felix, who is also in the relay pool and will run the 100
and 200 in London, said the situation with the tie had been
difficult for everyone involved.
"I wanted to earn my spot on this team and not have it
conceded to me so I share in everyone's disappointment that this
runoff will not happen," the Olympic 200 metres silver medallist
said in a statement.
Tarmoh was originally named as the winner of the final 100
place on the U.S. team for the London Games but officials
declared a dead heat after reviewing the photo finish.
"I was robbed, I went to bed so happy then I woke up to do
something that I did not want to do at all," Tarmoh told
reporters on Sunday after USA Track & Field (USATF) announced
there would be a runoff.
"I was pushed into a corner. They said if you don't make a
decision you give your spot up."
The tie had to be broken because a nation can have only
three entrants in each event at the Olympics.
"We are disappointed that Jeneba has changed her mind
regarding her position on the Olympic Team," USATF president
Stephanie Hightower said. "We all worked hard to reach a
consensus on the tiebreaker, but we know that Allyson, Carmelita
and Tianna will represent Team USA well."
(Editing by John Mehaffey)