Olympics-Gold standard the lure for U.S. gymnasts in London

SAN JOSE, California, July 2 Energised by two
days of high-quality competition at their trials, the U.S. men's
gymnastics squad will head to the London Games with confident
expectations of a first Olympic team gold medal since 1984.
World parallel bars champion Danell Leyva and U.S.
all-around champion John Orozco spearhead the five-man lineup
which is widely regarded as the strongest fielded by the
Americans in 28 years.
"It is an amazing team," U.S. men's national coordinator and
Olympic coach Kevin Mazeika told reporters after the five
gymnasts were announced by a selection committee.
"We knew all along it was going to be difficult to select
the five because of our depth. I think we could have fielded
three teams.
"It wasn't easy but I think we have selected a team that is
going to go to London and vie for a gold medal," added Mazeika,
who also coached the U.S. men's team at the 2004 and 2008
Olympics.
The gold medal winning U.S. team in 1984 was led by Peter
Vidmar, Bart Conner, Mitch Gaylord and Tim Daggett. Gaylord, who
now works for NBC as a television analyst, believes no other
U.S. squad since has been as deep as the 2012 lineup.
"It's certainly the best team since 1984," said Gaylord.
Jonathan Horton, the 2008 Olympic silver medallist on the
high bar, will compete in London in his second Games and he
believes the strength of the current U.S. team stems from
standards set a decade ago.
SETTING THE STANDARD
"One group of guys comes in and they set the standard and
then the young juniors coming up see what the older guys are
doing and try to match that, try to be better," said Horton, who
led the U.S. to team bronze at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
"The guys that we have in our country right now are doing
phenomenal gymnastics at such a high level with such grace and
beauty at the same time. I think other countries around the
world see it and they know how good we are as well."
Emphasising Horton's point is the fact that a delegation of
Japanese officials, in scouting mode, watched the U.S. men's
trials in San Jose.
Japan won the gold medal at last year's world championships
in Tokyo where China took silver and the U.S. the bronze.
"It means a lot to have the Japanese delegation here," said
Horton. "That means they take us very seriously. They want to
know what they're up against."
All-around bronze medallist at the 2010 world championship
and a twice U.S. national all-around champion, Horton felt U.S.
team unity also made a significant difference.
"We're more than a team," the 26-year-old told Reuters.
"We're a big family and we care so much about each other. You
can hear everybody cheering for everybody. It's not about
individuals any more.
"It's about the team and everything that everyone can do for
the team. That's one of the things that makes us so strong - we
care so much about each other."
The 2012 U.S. men's gymnastics team comprises Cuba-born
Leyva, Orozco, Horton, U.S. parallel bars silver medallist Sam
Mikulak and floor and vault specialist Jake Dalton, a bronze
medallist with the U.S. team at last year's world championships.
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in San Jose; Editing by Larry
