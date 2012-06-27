Olympics-Orozco targets 'Ninja' approach for Olympic spot

SAN JOSE, California, June 27 Gymnast John Orozco is nicknamed the 'Silent Ninja' by his team mates and he could well need his stealth to secure one of the five spots on offer for the London Games at this week's U.S. Olympic trials.

Fifteen men are bidding for a place and, though Orozco laid down an early marker by winning the U.S. all-around title in St. Louis earlier this month, he knows the selection process will be ultra competitive from a squad remarkably deep in talent.

"It's going to be really, really tough because there are so many great guys here," Orozco told reporters after completing a training session at the HP Pavilion on Wednesday.

"It's going to be really hard to pick just one team of five athletes out of 15. No matter what, anything can happen and it's ultimately up to the committee to decide who is on the team.

"There's always something that might happen that shocks everyone, just like I surprised myself at the USAs (national championships). I didn't think that would happen and that it would pan out the way it did."

Orozco, a member of the U.S. men's team which won bronze at last year's world championships, came from behind on the last day of competition in St. Louis to edge out defending champion Danell Leyva and clinch his first men's all-around crown.

The muscular 19-year-old sealed victory by 184.850 points to 184.800 after finishing off his floor exercise by dismounting with a two-and-a-half twist.

COME-FROM-BEHIND EXPERIENCE

Asked whether his St. Louis experience could help him this week if he trailed after the first day of competition, Orozco replied "Either way, I wouldn't try and let it get in my head.

"On one hand, if you do find yourself in that situation where you're one of the guys who is kind of behind the eight-ball trying to prove something to the committee and the judges, then that puts more pressure on you.

"But that can also build up more adrenalin and more energy for you to really go out there and give it your all. Also coming in as USA champion, there might be a little bit of a comfort knowing (that) coming in."

Orozco, who was born in New York to Puerto Rican parents, said he was given the 'Silent Ninja' nickname by his U.S. team mates Jonathan Horton and Chris Brooks.

"Usually in practice I don't talk a lot and I am really focused," he smiled. "When we are all together at national team camps, it's exciting so a lot of people get very animated and a lot of energy is going round the gym.

"Everyone else gets excited and I'm just quietly practising," he laughed. "Sometimes my gymnastics can seem very subtle and comes out of nowhere, or that's what they say so 'Silent Ninja' is a good representation."

Asked how he managed to stay so calm when everyone around him was energized, Orozco replied: "I feel more comfortable when I can tell myself to just relax and take it easy, easy does it.

"Before an event, I am usually standing there and I look really serious and what's really going in my head is 'I've done this routine a million times, I know what to do. This is just another routine and I just need to stay calm'.

"That's what I tell myself before every routine and it's been working, so I think I might stick with it."

The men's competition begins on Thursday with the U.S. team scheduled to be finalised on Sunday. (Editing by Ian Ransom)