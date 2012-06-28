Olympics-Trampolinists Vinsant, Gluckstein head to Olympics

SAN JOSE, California, June 27 Savannah Vinsant and Steven Gluckstein booked their places at the London Games after winning their respective trampoline titles at the U.S. Olympic trials on Wednesday.

Vinsant comfortably won the women's competition with a score of 153.195 at the San Jose Convention Center, Shanelle Landry finishing second on 149.655 and Dakota Earnest third on 148.880.

Gluckstein, who like Vinsant won all three qualifying events, punched his ticket to London with a score of 56.355, edging out Logan Dooley (56.150) and his younger brother, Jeffery Gluckstein, (55.105).

"I'm speechless ... I have no words for it," the 19-year-old Vinsant told reporters. "I'm filled with joy and I'm at peace that it's over.

"I had a big group of girls out there with me this year who were awesome, and they definitely kept me on my toes all year. I'm honored to be representing Team USA."

Gluckstein, a triple U.S. national champion, was also elated after qualifying for his first Olympic Games.

"It's surreal right now," the 22-year-old said. "The greatest thing right now is the relief.

"I'm the kind of person who puts a lot of stress and a lot of pressure on myself, and it's just been building since we qualified (for the Games) in January.

"We have such an amazing team with all the finalists here and I knew it was going to be tough, but my dream is coming true and right now I'm ecstatic." (Editing by Peter Rutherford)