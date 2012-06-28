Olympics-Favourite's tag at trials no distraction for Wieber

SAN JOSE, California, June 27 In the eyes of many, world all-around women's gymnastics champion Jordyn Wieber is a virtual guarantee to secure her place for the London Games at this week's U.S. Olympic trials in San Jose.

For the petite 16-year-old, however, past achievements are forgotten and she prefers to look forward in a bid to improve her already glittering career resume.

"I try not to think about that too much," Wieber told reporters on Wednesday after being asked whether she embraced the label as heavy favourite for the women's competition at the HP Pavilion.

"I feel like I have proved myself just as much as everybody else does. I usually don't think about the past too much. I just try to perform the routines that I have been practising and hope to give a good performance."

Wieber, who won the world all-around women's title in Tokyo eight months ago, has already made a habit of delivering good performances this year.

She won her third American Cup in the all-around ahead of compatriot Alexandra Raisman in March before going on to lead the U.S. to team gold at the Pacific Rim Championships where she also landed the all-around title.

Earlier this month, Wieber successfully defended her U.S. all-around title, scoring 121.900 after two days of competition. Gabrielle Douglas was second (121.700) and Raisman third (120.950).

"I am really excited to compete," she said after completing her penultimate training session before the first day of competition on Friday.

"I am looking forward to just going out there and performing my routines, and also to see the crowd cheering me on. I know it's going to be sold out so I am really excited for that."

Asked if she felt at all nervous heading in to a competition, Wieber replied: "No, I just have to focus on the positives and be confident in all the training I have done leading up to this moment.

"So I think just going out there and relaxing and not getting too stressed will be important for me."

Fifteen gymnasts are competing this week for five spots on offer at the London Games where the U.S. will bid to replicate their gold medal performance in the team event at the world championship in October.

"As a team, it's going to be pretty tough," Wieber said of the fast approaching Olympics.

"There are a lot of good countries out there but I think if we all do our job and we all continue to work hard and just do what we've been doing all along, we will be okay." (Editing by Ian Ransom)