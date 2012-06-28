Olympics-Favourite's tag at trials no distraction for Wieber

| SAN JOSE, California, June 27
many, world all-around women's gymnastics champion Jordyn Wieber
is a virtual guarantee to secure her place for the London Games
at this week's U.S. Olympic trials in San Jose.
For the petite 16-year-old, however, past achievements are
forgotten and she prefers to look forward in a bid to improve
her already glittering career resume.
"I try not to think about that too much," Wieber told
reporters on Wednesday after being asked whether she embraced
the label as heavy favourite for the women's competition at the
HP Pavilion.
"I feel like I have proved myself just as much as everybody
else does. I usually don't think about the past too much. I just
try to perform the routines that I have been practising and hope
to give a good performance."
Wieber, who won the world all-around women's title in Tokyo
eight months ago, has already made a habit of delivering good
performances this year.
She won her third American Cup in the all-around ahead of
compatriot Alexandra Raisman in March before going on to lead
the U.S. to team gold at the Pacific Rim Championships where she
also landed the all-around title.
Earlier this month, Wieber successfully defended her U.S.
all-around title, scoring 121.900 after two days of competition.
Gabrielle Douglas was second (121.700) and Raisman third
(120.950).
"I am really excited to compete," she said after completing
her penultimate training session before the first day of
competition on Friday.
"I am looking forward to just going out there and performing
my routines, and also to see the crowd cheering me on. I know
it's going to be sold out so I am really excited for that."
Asked if she felt at all nervous heading in to a
competition, Wieber replied: "No, I just have to focus on the
positives and be confident in all the training I have done
leading up to this moment.
"So I think just going out there and relaxing and not
getting too stressed will be important for me."
Fifteen gymnasts are competing this week for five spots on
offer at the London Games where the U.S. will bid to replicate
their gold medal performance in the team event at the world
championship in October.
"As a team, it's going to be pretty tough," Wieber said of
the fast approaching Olympics.
"There are a lot of good countries out there but I think if
we all do our job and we all continue to work hard and just do
what we've been doing all along, we will be okay."
(Editing by Ian Ransom)