Olympics-Phelps and Lochte cruise into 400 medley final

OMAHA, Nebraska, June 25 Ryan Lochte won the
opening round of his heavyweight clash with Michael Phelps when
he set the fastest qualifying time for the 400 metres individual
medley at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials on Monday.
Lochte cruised into Monday night's final when he won his
heat in four minutes 10.66 seconds, more than four seconds
faster than Phelps.
Phelps won his heat in 4:14.72 to qualify second fastest for
the eight-man final. Only the top two from the final will
qualify to swim the event at the London Olympics.
Both men were untroubled while booking their places in the
final, swimming well outside their best times as they tried to
conserve their energy for the first of a series of head-to-head
clashes over the next week.
"It felt fine," said Phelps, who won the 400 medley at each
of the past two Olympics and holds the world record at 4:03.84.
"It think it was a second slower that what I did at the
trials four years ago."
Lochte, who won the event at each of the last two world
championships when Phelps opted not to contest the gruelling
race, said he was impressed by his rival's performance and
expecting a tough final.
"I think that was the easiest 4:14 he's ever swum. He looked
really, really smooth," Lochte said.
"I held back in the first half of my race...so I know I have
a lot left and I can swim a lot faster tonight.
"I know I will have to swim faster because it's going to be
a dog fight."
Dana Vollmer topped the qualifiers for the women's 100m
butterfly when she won her heat in 56.59, just half a second
outside Sarah Sjoestroem's world record.
(Editing by John Mehaffey)