Olympics-Phelps and Loche provide mouthwatering preview

| OMAHA, Nebraska, June 26
OMAHA, Nebraska, June 26 Michael Phelps and Ryan
Lochte provided a mouthwatering preview of what the world can
expect at the London Olympics when they engaged in an epic duel
in the 200 meters freestyle at the U.S. swimming trials on
Tuesday.
Although it was just a semi-final, the pair showed why they
have one of the greatest rivalries in sport, battling each other
stroke for stroke over the last lap.
Lochte, who beat Phelps in the 400m individual medley final
on Monday night, got his hand on the wall first in one minute
46.25 seconds, but Phelps was just 0.02 seconds away.
The pair will clash again in the final on Wednesday with the
top two finishers qualifying for the Olympics where they are
expected to square off in at least three races before teaming up
in the U.S. relays.
Another six swimmers booked their place in the powerful U.S.
team on Tuesday after another exhilarating night of finals in
America's midwest.
Brendan Hansen, who came out of retirement for what he
called "unfinished business", qualified for his third Olympics
when he won the 100m breaststroke final in 59.68, just ahead of
cancer survivor Eric Shanteau.
Dana Vollmer ended 12 years of frustration when she won the
women's 100m butterfly final to book her first individual
Olympic berth.
Although Vollmer competed at the 2004 Olympics in Athens and
won a relay gold medal, the now 24-year-old had never qualified
in an individual despite three previous attempts, including her
first when she was just 12.
On Tuesday, however, she made up for past near-misses when
she led from start to finish to win in 56.50 seconds, less than
half a second outside the world record set by Sweden's Sarah
Sjoestroem at the 2009 world championships in Rome.
Claire Donahue, swimming from the outside lane, sliced a
quarter of a second off her best time to finish second in 57.57
and qualify for her first Olympics.
Allison Schmitt, a team mate of Phelps in Baltimore, won the
women's 400m freestyle in 4:02.84 ahead of the fast-finishing
Chloe Sutton after Katie Hoff and Janet Evans both failed to
make the final.
Hoff, the 2008 Olympic silver medallist, could manage only
20th place in the heats while Evans, the 1988 Olympic champion
making a comeback "for fun" at age 40, was 80th overall.
Missy Franklin, the emerging star of the American women's
team, set the fastest time in the 100m backstroke semis in a
dazzling start to the first of her five events.
Natalie Coughlin, who won the 100m backstroke at the past
two Olympics, only snuck into the final in seventh while Amanda
Beard, bidding to make her fifth Olympic team, missed a place in
the 100m breaststroke final where world champion Rebecca Soni
set the fastest time ahead of world record holder Jessica Hardy.
