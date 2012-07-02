UPDATE 1-Olympics-Phelps to swim seven events in London

(Adds detail, byline)
* American drops out of 200 metres freestyle
* Phelps can now focus more energy on relays - coach
By Julian Linden
OMAHA, Nebraska, July 1 Michael Phelps has
dropped the 200 metres freestyle from his schedule for next
month's London Olympics, leaving him with seven events for his
Games swansong.
The American qualified for eight competitions, the same
number he swam at Athens in 2004 and Beijing in 2008.
"Michael Phelps will be removing the individual 200
freestyle from his Olympic programme. This will give him a full
slate of seven events," his coach Bob Bowman said on his Twitter
account on Monday.
"This change will allow him to focus more energy on relays
for Team USA."
Phelps triumphed in the 200 freestyle in the Beijing Games
when he won an unprecedented eight gold medals. But he was
beaten in the discipline at the last two world championships.
The 27-year-old, who won the 200 at the Olympic trials here,
will still swim in the 100 and 200 butterfly, the 200 and 400
individual medleys and three relays.
Phelps already holds the record for the most gold medals at
a single Olympics (eight) and overall total (14) but there are
still significant records within his reach.
He needs just three more medals of any colour in London to
surpass the overall mark of 18 held by former Soviet gymnast
Larisa Latynina.
If he is on the podium in each of his four individual events
he will equal Latynina's record of 14 individual medals.
If Phelps wins gold in any of his individual races he will
become the first male swimmer to win the same indvidual event at
three Olympics.
His withdrawal from the 200 freestyle leaves Ryan Lochte as
the favourite to win gold.
Lochte beat Phelps in the 200 freestyle final at last year's
world championships in Shanghai and finished a close second to
Phelps at the U.S. trials.
U.S. head coach Gregg Trot said Rickey Berns, who finished
third in the 200 freestyle at the U.S. trials, would replace
Phelps in London.
(Editing by Tony Jimenez)