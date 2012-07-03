UPDATE 3-Olympics-Phelps to swim seven events in London

* American drops out of 200 metres freestyle
* Phelps can now focus more energy on relays - coach
(Recasts with new quotes)
By Julian Linden
OMAHA, Nebraska, July 2 Michael Phelps has
dropped the 200 metres freestyle from his schedule for next
month's London Olympics, leaving him with seven events for his
Games swansong.
The American qualified for eight events at the U.S. Trials,
the same number he swam at Athens in 2004 and Beijing in 2008,
but ditched the freestyle to focus on the relays.
"I looked at all of the events and it really just came down
to the programme," Phelp's coach Bob Bowman told reporters.
"It came down to the 400 IM (individual medley) or the 200
free had to go. I think he'd be good in the in either one but it
just made sense to drop the 200 free."
Phelps triumphed in the 200m freestyle in the Beijing Games
when he won an unprecedented eight gold medals but was beaten in
the four-lap race at the last two world championships.
The 27-year-old won the 200 at the Olympic trials but in a
relatively slow time of one minute of 45.70, well outside the
world record currently held by Germany's Paul Biedermann.
"What he did here was quite good but we realised that the
level he did here will not be acceptable to win gold medals in
London in most of the events," Bowman said.
"This allows him to focus all of his energy to the 4x100
relay on the second night of the meet without having to do two
200m frees the night before."
By dropping the 200m free, Phelps will now swim seven
events; the 100 and 200 butterfly, the 200 and 400 individual
medleys and three relays, and has good chances in all of them
and adding to his Olympic stockpile.
He already holds the record for the most gold medals at a
single Olympics (eight) and overall (14) and needs just three
more medals of any colour in London to surpass the overall mark
of 18 held by former Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina.
REDUCED PROGRAMME
Phelps has struggled for motivation after his amazing
performance in Beijing and only got back into serious training
18 months ago.
He had hinted that he would swim a reduced programme in
London, which will be his fourth and final Olympic appearance,
but it was only after he finished all his events at the trials
that the decision to drop the 200m was made.
"As Michael said all along, it wasn't going to be eight.
He's said that for the last four years," Bowman said.
"It makes sense. No-one should be expected to do that twice.
Once was enough."
His withdrawal from the 200 freestyle forced a reshuffle in
the U.S. team and left Ryan Lochte as the favourite to win gold.
Ricky Berens, who finished third in the trials to make the
relay team, will replace Phelps in the individual race.
Davis Tarwater, who finished seventh, was added to the relay
squad, although Phelps remains an automatic choice for all three
relays.
Lochte beat Phelps in the 200 freestyle final at last year's
world championships in Shanghai and finished a close second to
his rival at the U.S. trials when he was also swimming a
gruelling programme.
U.S. head coach Gregg Troy, who is also Lochte's regular
coach, said it made sense for Phelps to drop an event.
"That's a tough programme Michael swims, it's really tough,"
Troy said.
"He's a little bit older, and those older guys don't recover
quite as quickly, and it's hard to do."
(Editing by John O'Brien)