Olympics-Phelps and Lochte play risky game of cat and mouse

OMAHA, Nebraska, June 27 The mutual admiration
Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte have for each other is genuine
and heartfelt. It might also be detrimental to their chances of
winning gold at the London Olympics.
While their rivalry in the pool is becoming legendary and
looming as one of the highlights at London, a danger has
emerged.
On Wednesday, at the U.S. Olympic trials, the pair provided
a tantalising preview of what the world can expect to see in
London when they battled each other all the way in the 200
metres freestyle final.
Swimming in the lanes next to each other, they eyeballed
each other for the entire four-lap race, going stroke for
stroke.
They were never more than a tenth of a second apart and when
they finished the gap was just 0.05, with Phelps getting his
hand on the wall first.
It was an epic race and the crowd roared in approval after
watching the spectacle but the time was slow - one minute 45.70
seconds, and neither man was impressed.
"In my eyes, 1:45.7 is not going to make the medal podium,"
Phelps said.
"When we're next to each other we kind of play cat and
mouse, we don't just sort of jump out after it.
"We kind of see what each other does and play it out by feel
the first couple of laps, and then when it comes down to it we
just put every ounce of energy into the last 50 metres that we
can and need to."
While both safely qualified for the Olympic team, Lochte
said he had made a tactical mistake that he could not afford to
repeat in London.
"I will definitely change that," Lochte said.
"It was really easy. I thought I was going out for the mile.
I was just not trying, and then the last 75 metres it was like,
I've got to put it in gear but by that time it was a little
late."
Phelps's winning time was nearly four seconds outside Paul
Biedermann's world record.
Phelps's coach Bob Bowman said his swimmer and Lochte were
in danger of getting beaten in London if they just focused on
each other.
"When they're next to each other, they are so focused on
racing each other, they do stuff like tonight, not take it out
so fast," Bowman said.
"Michael got ahead, and he was like, 'Well, I'm ahead of
Ryan, I'm okay.'" And then Ryan is just waiting to make his
move, and he makes his move and they do the cat and mouse stuff,
and in the process of that they forgot to swim fast."
(Editing by Ian Ransom)