Olympics-U.S.considers dipping flag at opening ceremony

| LONDON, July 26
LONDON, July 26 The United States may break with
a controversial tradition and dip its flag to Britain's leaders
at the opening ceremony for the London Olympics, U.S. Olympic
Committee (USOC) CEO Scott Blackmun said on Thursday.
"We've talked about that a little bit and you never know
what is going to happen," said Blackmun.
"We have traditions, Britain has traditions, everybody has
traditions but we're still talking internally but it is not an
issue we see as a big issue."
It may not be a big issue for the USOC but it is one that
stirs the emotions of many Americans.
In respect to the host nation, most countries briefly dip
their flag as the athletes march past the box where dignitaries
sit. For more than a century, the United States has not done so.
Dipping the flag is no longer part of official International
Olympic Committee protocol but most countries continue to
observe the tradition.
Fencer Mariel Zagunis, who was selected to lead the 529
member U.S. team into the Olympic Stadium on Friday, said she
was aware of the tradition but had not yet discussed it with
USOC officials.
"I've heard of it (the tradition) but I have yet to go
through rehearsal so I'll see what I will have to do then," said
Zagunis.
According to historians, the U.S. has not dipped the Stars
and Stripes since 1908 when the Summer Games were first staged
in London and shotputter Ralph Rose refused to lower the flag
supposedly saying: "This flag dips for no earthly king."
American flag-bearers dipped the Stars and Stripes in 1912
at Stockholm, in 1924 at Paris and in 1932 at Lake Placid and
Los Angeles, according to www.ushistory.org but refused to lower
the flag to German Chancellor Adolf Hitler during the opening
ceremony for the 1936 Berlin Games.
The U.S. has not dipped its flag ever since.
