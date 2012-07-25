For Romney, London visit has some risks

* Fundraiser guests include officials from banks in LIBOR
scandal
* Concerns in Britain about whether Romney can beat Obama
* Israel, Poland also on Romney itinerary
By Mark Hosenball
LONDON, July 25 U.S. presidential candidate Mitt
Romney's trip to London is intended to enhance his credibility
as a world figure in the run-up to the Nov. 6 election but it
also could turn a spotlight on some of his political
vulnerabilities.
The Republican is scheduled to meet top government ministers
and politicians in London on Thursday, the first working day of
his week-long trip.
Romney, a former private equity executive, then will attend
two fundraisers that have drawn attention in part because their
hosts include financiers whose banks have been linked to the
scandal over the manipulation of the LIBOR interest rate. Romney
also will go to the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games, where
his wife, Ann, has a horse competing in the high-brow sport of
dressage.
A return to the Olympics is a reminder of Romney's success
in leading the 2002 Winter Games in Salt Lake City. But the
events Thursday also risk reinforcing some of the criticisms
Romney has faced during his campaign against President Barack
Obama: that Romney's wealth - estimated at up to $250 million -
makes it difficult for him to relate to most Americans.
Romney is likely to be greeted with enthusiasm in Britain,
which is governed by a coalition dominated by the Conservatives
in alliance with the Liberal Democrats. But the former
Massachusetts governor also could face some skepticism about his
prospects in the November election.
Tim Bell, a member of the House of Lords and a public
relations executive who once served as image maker to Prime
Minister Margaret Thatcher, a conservative hero, said one of
Romney's biggest problems in Britain is that most politicians
here think he has little chance of defeating Obama.
Bell said most of his Conservative friends have little
regard for Obama and his policies, particularly on taxation and
the economy.
"I personally think he's probably the most dangerous
president (the United States) has had for decades," Bell said.
"He ought to lose on the basis of the economy. But he's probably
not going to lose because he's so popular. Romney doesn't have
any of that charisma or star quality."
Bell said British Conservatives "would prefer a Republican
rather than Democrat as president. ... But most people think
(Romney) is unlikely to win."
MEETING TOP OFFICIALS
Romney will meet two figures from the current opposition,
former prime minister Tony Blair and current Labour leader Ed
Miliband.
Romney's tentative schedule shows him then meeting with a
series of top government officials, including Deputy Prime
Minister Nick Clegg, a Liberal Democrat, and Prime Minister
David Cameron, the leader of the Conservative party.
Liberal Democrat policies are not close to those of U.S.
Republicans, a spokesman for the Liberal Democrats said with
typical British understatement.
But he said this would not stop Clegg from engaging Romney
in a wide-ranging discussion during their scheduled 30 minutes.
Aides to Cameron did not immediately respond to requests for
comment. But during a toast to Obama at a White House state
dinner in March, Cameron expressed what sounded like deep
admiration for the president.
"There are three things about Barack Obama that really stand
out for me: strength, moral authority and wisdom," Cameron said.
In a conference call with reporters on Monday organized by
the Obama campaign, Michele Flournoy, formerly the Pentagon's
third-ranking official, emphasized the "very close relationship
between Obama and Cameron." She noted that while there were some
policy differences, the two governments were closely aligned on
some key issues, including how to end NATO's combat mission in
Afghanistan.
Flournoy said one of the few foreign policy specifics that
Romney has outlined is his opposition to the U.S.-British plan
on Afghanistan, and questioned "whether Romney will double down
on his opposition to the plan to end the war when he meets with
the prime minister."
AWKWARD PUBLICITY
Thursday evening, Romney is scheduled to attend two
political fundraisers - one a $2,500-per-person reception, the
other a private dinner costing $25,000 to $75,000 a head,
according to copies of the invitations.
The events attracted awkward publicity when it emerged that
Bob Diamond, the former CEO of Barclays Bank, was one of the
hosts. Diamond, who quit this month after he was implicated in
the LIBOR scandal, decided to "step aside" from the fundraisers.
But another Barclays executive, Patrick Durkin, is still
listed as a chairman of the reception and co-chair of the
higher-priced dinner. Executives of other banks linked to the
scandal - Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and HSBC - are listed as
co-chairing one event or the other.
Eric Varvel, a Mormon Credit Suisse executive listed as a
co-chair of the dinner, was reported by Reuters in March to have
set off an email chain within the bank seeking donations to
Romney that resulted in solicitations being received by non-U.S.
citizens, who are barred by law from contributing to U.S.
presidential candidates.
Invitations to Romney's London fundraisers say that people
buying tickets "must provide a copy of a U.S. passport." Romney
campaign officials did not respond to emails requesting further
information.
After a mid-afternoon meeting on Friday with Irish Prime
Minister Enda Kenny, Romney will attend the Olympics opening
ceremony. One of the biggest selling points on Romney's resume
is his successful - and profitable - stewardship of the 2002
Salt Lake City Olympics.
Romney's trip also has drawn him into a controversy over
whether the International Olympic Committee should observe a
moment of silence at the opening ceremony to honor Israeli
athletes who were killed by Palestinian gunmen 40 years ago at
the Munich Olympics.
Romney had been silent on the issue for years, including
during the Salt Lake Games. But this week Romney, who is
scheduled to visit Israel after London, said he supports calls
to honor the slain Israelis. The International Olympic Committee
has said the opening ceremony is not appropriate for such a
gesture.
Ann Romney's Olympic dressage horse, named Rafalca, has
become part of the presidential campaign back in the United
States as it prepares to compete here in the elite sport in
which horses "dance" to music.
An ad released by Democrats, which pokes fun at Mitt
Romney's refusal to make public all but two years of his tax
returns, features video clips of the horse in competition.
