Romney high-profile trip abroad off to rocky start

* Romney on back foot over Olympics comments
* British PM defends London games preparations
* London mayor says capital ready for sports festival
By Steve Holland
LONDON, July 26 U.S. Republican presidential
candidate Mitt Romney's high-profile overseas trip got off to a
rocky start on Thursday when he was forced to clarify a comment
seen as criticizing London's handling of the Summer Olympics
that he came to celebrate.
The Republican candidate ruffled British feathers ahead of
his visit by appearing to suggest in a U.S. television interview
that London was not ready for the games, whose opening ceremony
in the British capital is held on Friday.
"It's hard to know just how well it will turn out. There are
a few things that were disconcerting," Romney told NBC when
asked to analyze London's handling of the Olympics.
He cited what he said was the threat of a strike by
immigration and customs officials. "That obviously is not
something which is encouraging."
The comments were seized on by British media and Prime
Minister David Cameron defended Britain's handling of the games,
after he was forced to deploy extra troops to bolster security
to cover a shortfall left by a private contractor.
"We are holding an Olympic Games in one of the busiest, most
active, bustling cities anywhere in the world. Of course, it is
easier if you hold an Olympic Games in the middle of nowhere,"
Cameron said during a news conference at the Olympic Park in
London on Thursday.
The comments, in response to a question about public
transport problems ahead of the games, could be uncomfortable
reading for Romney, who has made much of his record as the man
who saved the failing Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City in 2002.
"We talked about the great progress that has been made in
organizing the Games," Romney said after meeting Cameron.
"My experience as the Olympic organizer is that there are
always a few very small things that end up not going quite
right, those get ironed out, and then when the Games themselves
begin, the athletes take over," he said.
SPY CHIEF
Romney has traded on his Olympic experience in his political
career, making it a key part of his resume that he cites as a
reason why he has the can-do spirit to rebuild the U.S. economy.
The Olympics comments marked an inauspicious start to a
week-long overseas trip, designed to establish his foreign
policy credentials with voters back home.
London Mayor Boris Johnson added to Romney's discomfort when
addressing a cheering crowd in Hyde Park, an Olympics venue in
central London.
"I hear there's a guy called Mitt Romney who wants to know
whether we're ready. He wants to know whether we're ready. Are
we ready? Are we ready? Yes, we are," he roared.
Romney had already been forced to disavow comments by an
unnamed adviser who told the Daily Telegraph President Barack
Obama had mishandled U.S.-British ties and that Romney better
understood the "Anglo-Saxon heritage" between the two countries.
Romney also took the unusual step of acknowledging that he
had met with the head of MI6, Britain's foreign intelligence
agency, when asked about his discussions with British officials
about Syria. Such conversations are not normally discussed
publicly.
"I can only say that I appreciated the insights and the
perspectives of the leaders of the government here and
opposition here as well as the head of MI6 as we discussed Syria
and hoped for a more peaceful future for that country," he said.
(Editing by Jon Boyle)