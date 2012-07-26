UPDATE 1-Romney's adventure abroad begins with stumbles

* Comments on Olympics draw criticism in London
* British prime minister defends Games preparations
* Before cheering crowd, London mayor mocks Romney
By Steve Holland
LONDON, July 26 By the end of U.S. presidential
candidate Mitt Romney's first full day in London on Thursday, he
had been the target of a verbal jab from the British prime
minister and had been mocked by the city's mayor, who spoke
before a cheering crowd.
So it is safe to say that Romney's trip - carefully
choreographed to boost his image on an international stage - has
not gone exactly as planned.
The Republican ruffled British feathers by appearing to
suggest in a U.S. television interview on Wednesday that London
was not ready for the Games, whose opening ceremony in the
British capital is on Friday.
"It's hard to know just how well it will turn out," Romney,
who led the Salt Lake City Winter Games in 2002, told NBC News
of London's Olympic preparations. "There are a few things that
were disconcerting," including the threat of a strike by
immigration and customs officials.
The comments provoked an uproar in the feisty British media
and drew a biting response from Prime Minister David Cameron,
one of the government officials with whom Romney met briefly on
Thursday.
Cameron, who was forced to deploy extra troops to bolster
security at the Olympics to cover a shortfall left by a private
contractor, defended Britain's handling of the Games and seemed
to suggest that the challenge was significantly greater than
what Romney faced at Salt Lake City's much smaller Winter Games
a decade ago.
"We are holding an Olympic Games in one of the busiest, most
active, bustling cities anywhere in the world," the Conservative
prime minister said during a news conference at the Olympic Park
in London. "Of course, it is easier if you hold an Olympic Games
in the middle of nowhere."
London Mayor Boris Johnson cast aside diplomatic niceties
when addressing a cheering crowd in Hyde Park, an Olympics venue
in central London.
"I hear there's a guy called Mitt Romney who wants to know
whether we're ready," Johnson said, in a moment that could have
been scripted as a commercial for U.S. President Barack Obama,
Romney's opponent in the Nov. 6 election.
"He wants to know whether we're ready," Johnson called out
to the crowd. "Are we ready? Are we ready? Yes, we are."
The scene, and Cameron's remarks, put Romney in damage
control mode at the start of a foray to Britain, Israel and
Poland that is scheduled to be light on policy pronouncements
and heavy on photo opportunities and fundraising.
Romney, who has made much of his record in helping to save
the failing Salt Lake Games, predicted the London Games will be
highly successful.
"We talked about the great progress that has been made in
organizing the Games," Romney said after meeting Cameron in a
Downing Street parlour where the arena for Olympic beach
volleyball could seen out the back window.
"My experience as the Olympic organizer is that there are
always a few very small things that end up not going quite
right," Romney added. "Those get ironed out, and then when the
Games themselves begin, the athletes take over."
DID HE SAY TOO MUCH?
Romney has traded on his Olympic stint in a political career
that has included serving as the governor of Massachusetts. He
often cites his Salt Lake City experience as a key reason why he
has the can-do spirit to rebuild the U.S. economy.
His comments about the London Games followed what already
had been an inauspicious start to his week-long overseas trip,
designed in part to establish his foreign policy credentials
with voters back home.
Romney had to disavow comments by an unidentified adviser
who told the Daily Telegraph that Obama, the United States'
first African-American president, had mishandled U.S.-British
ties and that Romney better understood the "Anglo-Saxon
heritage" between the two countries.
On Thursday, Romney also took the unusual step of
acknowledging that he had met with the head of MI6, Britain's
secretive foreign intelligence agency, when asked about his
discussions with British officials about Syria.
Such conversations are not normally discussed publicly by
government leaders.
"I can only say that I appreciated the insights and the
perspectives of the leaders of the government here and
opposition here as well as the head of MI6 as we discussed Syria
and hoped for a more peaceful future for that country," he said.
Romney also is using his visit to raise campaign cash from
Americans living in Britain, and plans to pull in about $2
million to add to his huge campaign war chest.
The Republican was careful to avoid criticizing Obama while
abroad, but in his fundraising speech he did pledge to restore
to the White House a bust of Winston Churchill that Obama sent
back to the British government when he took office in 2009.
"I'm looking forward to the bust of Winston Churchill being
in the Oval Office again," Romney said.
Romney's discussions with British officials, including
Cameron, Labour Party leader Ed Miliband of the opposition, and
others were dominated by the Eurozone crisis and its impact on
the British and U.S. economies, a senior Romney adviser said.
Syria, Iran, Pakistan, Tunisia, Egypt and Afghanistan all
came up during the discussions, but Romney would not talk about
specific policy proposals to avoid any appearance of critiquing
Obama, the adviser said.
Romney, who polls indicate is in a tight race with Obama, is
due to leave London on Saturday for Israel.
(Editing by Jon Boyle, David Lindsey and Mohammad Zargham)