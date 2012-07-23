Olympics-Osterman to watch Games with clenched teeth

| WASHINGTON, July 23
With much of the world
anxiously counting down the hours until the beginning of the
London Olympics, Cat Osterman admits her passion for the
sporting spectacle is half-hearted at best.
The two-time medal-winning pitcher for the United States
softball team traces her lack of enthusiasm to her sport being
eliminated from the Olympic program.
"We're excited for people we know that get to go over again
but you can't help but think we should be going through
processing, we should be getting on a flight soon, we should be
over there," she told Reuters in a telephone interview Monday.
"I can't say I see commercials for London and I'm
overexcited about it."
Osterman helped the U.S. to the silver medal in the 2008
Beijing Games, the swan song for the sport in the Olympics.
The 29-year-old southpaw, arguably the sport's most
well-known player, said she has friends participating in London
and perhaps for that reason alone will watch the Games on TV.
"There's just a little bit of an edge when you watch it
knowing you should be over there, maybe you should get to watch
it live, instead of on TV," said Osterman, who plays in the
National Pro Fastpitch league.
She said softball did not get a fair shake as an Olympic
sport and discounted the belief held by many that Americans were
just too dominant. U.S. teams have earned three golds and one
silver during Olympic play.
"There were four Olympics but that's not a lot," said
Osterman, who won a gold medal at the 2004 Athens Games. "You
have to allow countries to catch up and allow the sport to grow.
"Obviously, softball is not very popular in Europe but they
didn't really give it a lot of time to grow. They didn't even
give people a chance to make it grow there.
"It was a short-lived reality and really unfair."
The Americans outscored their opponents 51-1 in winning the
2004 gold but four years later lost the title game to Japan.
"We've always had close games with Japan, Australia has
always been a formidable opponent and even China every now and
then has a great pitcher that can hold us too," Osterman said.
"People didn't get to see the international competition
year-in and year-out. They saw it only every four years. Every
year it's a dogfight."
Softball officials are partnering with baseball -- also
given the Olympic guillotine -- with hopes of getting back into
the program in 2020.
By then Osterman will have missed a chance to redeem herself
after being saddled with the loss in Japan's 3-1 victory in the
Beijing title game.
"No way in 2020," she said. "I'm already coming to the end
of my career in a couple of years. When I joined the national
team I always thought 2012 would be it.
"No way I could hold on that much longer."
