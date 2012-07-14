Olympics-A Village in name, if not reality

| LONDON, July 14
LONDON, July 14 When the first wave of athletes
arrive in the Olympic Village on Monday they will find their new
home from home bears little resemblance to anything found in the
English countryside.
In terms of physical size, it may meet the strict dictionary
definition of a settlement larger than a hamlet and smaller than
a town.
The sort of village familiar through the ages of literary
fiction - ducks on the pond, cricket on the green, bell ringers
in the churchyard and locals enjoying a lazy pint outside the
pub on a summer's afternoon - it is most definitely not.
There is a 'pub', but it serves no alcohol. The landscaped
green is surrounded by modern apartment blocks and for church
read multi-faith centre.
There are green spaces, wetland pools and wildflowers but
there are no farms or fields beyond the wire perimeter fence,
only the gritty reality of one of the poorest parts of east
London. The city centre is just seven minutes away by train.
None of this will matter to the world's leading athletes,
for whom the main priorities will be a good night's sleep, food
on demand and reliable transport to venues within easy reach.
On those three counts, and more when the recreational
facilities are considered, the Village ticks all the boxes even
if the real world stops at the airport-style security
checkpoints.
"This knocks Club Med into a cocked hat," declared London
mayor Boris Johnson in typically boisterous and flag-waving
fashion on a recent visit.
The Village 'shops', including a hairdresser and florist,
have as a backdrop the giant mass of the nearby Westfield
shopping complex - Europe's largest urban mall - and the
adjacent Olympic Park with its new stadium and showcase venues.
You can forget the Ploughman's Lunch. The main 'dining
facility' here is big enough to cater for most villages at one
sitting and serve them a range of cooking from every corner of
the world.
The biggest canteen in Britain, it is the largest facility
of its kind in the world outside of the military arena.
"You could fit 880 double decker buses in here," Janet
Mathews - the head of catering, cleaning and waste who
previously worked for the British Army in Germany - told
reporters on a recent visit.
"So you can seat 5,000 people and through Games times we
will be operating 24/7. On our busiest day, we will feed 65,000
people and over the time of the Games we will serve 1.2 million
meals."
VICTORY PARK
Games organisers, ever ready with the statistics, say they
expect to serve 1,300 different types of dishes during the
Olympics.
They will get through 25,000 loaves of bread, 232 tonnes of
potatoes, 75,000 litres of milk and more than 330 tonnes of
fruit and vegetables.
The menus have been developed with nutritionists and
dieticians from the various sports and then been validated and
checked off by the International Olympic Committee.
At full capacity, the Village will house up to 16,000
athletes and officials from 203 countries plus a workforce of up
to 7,500. There will be as many as 3,500 visitors a day.
The Village in Stratford, billed as the most compact in
recent Games history, cost about 1.1 billion pounds ($1.71
billion) of public funds to build and is divided into
'Countryside', 'Seaside' and 'Heritage' zones.
There is a 'Victory Park', a 'Celebration Avenue' and a
'Cheering Lane'. Sculptures, including an 'Olympic Spirit', are
dotted around.
Once the athletes take residence, in 2,818 apartments spread
over 11 blocks in distinct architectural styles, the Village
will come alive with flags hung from balconies in bursts of
national pride.
The beds, extendable to cater for the tallest athlete, have
been tried and tested and the apartments kitted out from a
lengthy shopping list that includes 170,000 coathangers and
5,000 toilet brushes.
The light and functional rooms have blackout curtains, the
beds covered with duvets carrying the words 'Excellence,
friendship and respect."
Some 150,000 condoms will also be distributed.
What Miss Marple, Agatha Christie's fictional elderly
spinster in the idyllic English village of St Mary Mead, would
make of it all is anyone's guess.
($1 = 0.6432 British pounds)
