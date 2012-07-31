Olympics-Czech Republic beat Japan in men's beach volleyball Pool B - result

LONDON, July 31 Czech Republic beat Japan 2-1 at Horse Guards Parade in London in an Olympic men's beach volleyball Pool B match at the 2012 London Games on Tuesday. Czech Republic leads the Olympic men's beach volleyball Pool B round with 3 points. The United States and Spain are currently equal second with 2 points. Results Table P. Benes/Kubala (Czech Republic) 2 Asahi/Shiratori (Japan) 1 STANDINGS P W D L F A Pts 1. P. Benes/Kubala (Czech Republic) 2 1 0 1 2 3 3 2. Rogers/Dalhausser (United States) 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 2. Herrera/Gavira (Spain) 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 4. Asahi/Shiratori (Japan) 2 0 0 2 1 4 2 TUESDAY, JULY 31 FIXTURES (GMT) Rogers/Dalhausser (United States) v Herrera/Gavira (Spain) (2000) London