Olympics-Czech Republic beat Japan in men's beach volleyball Pool B - result

LONDON, July 31 Czech Republic beat Japan 2-1 at
Horse Guards Parade in London in an Olympic men's beach
volleyball Pool B match at the 2012 London Games on Tuesday.
Czech Republic leads the Olympic men's beach volleyball Pool
B round with 3 points.
The United States and Spain are currently equal second with
2 points.
Results Table
P. Benes/Kubala (Czech Republic) 2 Asahi/Shiratori (Japan) 1
STANDINGS
P W D L F A Pts
1. P. Benes/Kubala (Czech Republic) 2 1 0 1 2 3 3
2. Rogers/Dalhausser (United States) 1 1 0 0 2 0 2
2. Herrera/Gavira (Spain) 1 1 0 0 2 0 2
4. Asahi/Shiratori (Japan) 2 0 0 2 1 4 2
TUESDAY, JULY 31 FIXTURES (GMT)
Rogers/Dalhausser (United States) v Herrera/Gavira (Spain)
(2000) London