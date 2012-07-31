版本:
奥运新闻 | 2012年 7月 31日 星期二 17:16 BJT

Olympics-Czech Republic beat Japan in men's beach volleyball Pool B - result

LONDON, July 31 Czech Republic beat Japan 2-1 at
Horse Guards Parade in London in an Olympic men's beach
volleyball Pool B match at the 2012 London Games on Tuesday.
    Czech Republic leads the Olympic men's beach volleyball Pool
B round with 3 points.
    The United States and Spain are currently equal second with
2 points.
    
 Results Table
 P. Benes/Kubala (Czech Republic) 2 Asahi/Shiratori (Japan) 1  
 STANDINGS 
                                      P W D L F A Pts 
 1. P. Benes/Kubala (Czech Republic)  2 1 0 1 2 3 3   
 2. Rogers/Dalhausser (United States) 1 1 0 0 2 0 2   
 2. Herrera/Gavira (Spain)            1 1 0 0 2 0 2   
 4. Asahi/Shiratori (Japan)           2 0 0 2 1 4 2   
 TUESDAY, JULY 31 FIXTURES (GMT)   
 Rogers/Dalhausser (United States) v Herrera/Gavira (Spain)
(2000) London

