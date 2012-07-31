Olympics-Brazil beat Switzerland 2-0 in men's beach volleyball Pool A - result

LONDON, July 31 Brazil beat Switzerland 2-0 at Horse Guards Parade in London in an Olympic men's beach volleyball Pool A match at the 2012 London Games on Tuesday. Brazil leads the Pool A round with 4 points. Italy is currently second with 2 points and Switzerland is third with 2 points after the most recent match. Results Table Emanuel/Alison (Brazil) 2 Heuscher/Bellaguarda (Switzerland) 0 STANDINGS P W D L F A Pts 1. Emanuel/Alison (Brazil) 2 2 0 0 4 1 4 2. Nicolai/Lupo (Italy) 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 3. Heuscher/Bellaguarda (Switzerland) 2 0 0 2 0 4 2 4. Doppler/Horst (Austria) 1 0 0 1 1 2 1 TUESDAY, JULY 31 FIXTURES (GMT) Nicolai/Lupo (Italy) v Doppler/Horst (Austria) (2100) London