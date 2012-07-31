版本:
2012年 7月 31日 星期二 18:03 BJT

Olympics-Brazil beat Switzerland 2-0 in men's beach volleyball Pool A - result

LONDON, July 31 Brazil beat Switzerland 2-0 at
Horse Guards Parade in London in an Olympic men's beach
volleyball Pool A match at the 2012 London Games on Tuesday.
    Brazil leads the Pool A round with 4 points.
    Italy is currently second with 2 points and Switzerland is
third with 2 points after the most recent match.
    
 Results Table
 Emanuel/Alison (Brazil) 2 Heuscher/Bellaguarda (Switzerland) 0
    
 STANDINGS 
                                       P W D L F A Pts 
 1. Emanuel/Alison (Brazil)            2 2 0 0 4 1 4   
 2. Nicolai/Lupo (Italy)               1 1 0 0 2 0 2   
 3. Heuscher/Bellaguarda (Switzerland) 2 0 0 2 0 4 2   
 4. Doppler/Horst (Austria)            1 0 0 1 1 2 1   
 TUESDAY, JULY 31 FIXTURES (GMT)
 Nicolai/Lupo (Italy) v Doppler/Horst (Austria) (2100) London

