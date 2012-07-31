Olympics-Brazil beat Switzerland 2-0 in men's beach volleyball Pool A - result

LONDON, July 31 Brazil beat Switzerland 2-0 at
Horse Guards Parade in London in an Olympic men's beach
volleyball Pool A match at the 2012 London Games on Tuesday.
Brazil leads the Pool A round with 4 points.
Italy is currently second with 2 points and Switzerland is
third with 2 points after the most recent match.
Results Table
Emanuel/Alison (Brazil) 2 Heuscher/Bellaguarda (Switzerland) 0
STANDINGS
P W D L F A Pts
1. Emanuel/Alison (Brazil) 2 2 0 0 4 1 4
2. Nicolai/Lupo (Italy) 1 1 0 0 2 0 2
3. Heuscher/Bellaguarda (Switzerland) 2 0 0 2 0 4 2
4. Doppler/Horst (Austria) 1 0 0 1 1 2 1
TUESDAY, JULY 31 FIXTURES (GMT)
Nicolai/Lupo (Italy) v Doppler/Horst (Austria) (2100) London