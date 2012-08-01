版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2012年 8月 1日 星期三 19:23 BJT

Olympics-Russia beat China in the men's beach volleyball Group C

LONDON, Aug 1 Russia beat China 2-1 at Horse Guards
Parade in London in match 25 of the Olympic men's beach
volleyball Group C at the 2012 London Games on Wednesday.
    Germany leads the Olympic men's Beach volleyball Group C
round with 4 points.
    Switzerland is currently second with 4 points and Russia is
third with 4 points after the most recent match.

    Results Table
 
Xu L Y/Wu P G (China) 1 Semenov/Prokopyev (Russia) 2  

    STANDINGS 
                                  P W D L F A Pts 
1. Brink/Reckermann (Germany)     2 2 0 0 4 1 4   
2. Heyer/Chevallier (Switzerland) 2 2 0 0 4 2 4   
3. Semenov/Prokopiev (Russia)     3 1 0 2 3 5 4   
4. Xu L Y/Wu P G (China)          3 0 0 3 3 6 3

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐