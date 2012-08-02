Olympics-Men's beach volleyball Pool E results

LONDON, Aug 2 Latvia beat the Netherlands 2-0 at
Horse Guards Parade in London in the Olympic men's beach
volleyball Pool E at the 2012 London Games on Thursday.
Latvia leads the men's beach volleyball Pool E round with 6
points.
The Netherlands is currently second with 5 points and
Venezuela is third with 2 points.
Results Table
Nummerdor/Schuil (Netherlands) 0 Plavins/J. Smedins (Latvia) 2
STANDINGS
P W D L F A Pts
1. Plavins/J. Smedins (Latvia) 3 3 0 0 6 1 6
2. Nummerdor/Schuil (Netherlands) 3 2 0 1 4 3 5
3. Fane/Hernandez (Venezuela) 2 0 0 2 1 4 2
3. Erdmann/Matysik (Germany) 2 0 0 2 1 4 2
THURSDAY, AUGUST 2 FIXTURES (GMT)
Erdmann/Matysik (Germany) v Fane/Hernandez (Venezuela) (1430)
London