Olympics-Brazil beat Italy 2-0 in men's beach volleyball Pool A - result

LONDON, Aug 2 Brazil beat Italy 2-0 at Horse
Guards Parade in London in the Olympic men's beach volleyball
Pool A at the 2012 London Games on Thursday.
Brazil leads Pool A with 6 points.
Italy is second with 4 points and Austria is third with 3
points after the most recent match.
Results Table
Cerutti/Rego (Brazil) 2 Nicolai/Lupo (Italy) 0
STANDINGS
P W D L F A Pts
1. Cerutti/Rego (Brazil) 3 3 0 0 6 1 6
2. Nicolai/Lupo (Italy) 3 1 0 2 2 4 4
3. Doppler/Horst (Austria) 2 1 0 1 3 2 3
4. Heuscher/Bellaguarda (Switzerland) 2 0 0 2 0 4 2
THURSDAY, AUGUST 2 FIXTURES (GMT)
Heuscher/Bellaguarda (Switzerland) v Doppler/Horst (Austria)
(1900) London