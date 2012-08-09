UPDATE 1-Olympics-Beach volleyball-Latvians win bronze, call from president

(Adds quotes, details)
By Estelle Shirbon
LONDON Aug 9 Latvians Martins Plavins and Janis
Smedins won bronze in the men's beach volleyball on Thursday by
beating Dutchmen Richard Schuil and Reinder Nummerdor, a
surprise result for the Baltic state emerging as an unlikely
force in the sport.
The match was tight but in the end youth won out over
experience as the Latvians overcame the veteran Dutch pair 19-21
21-19 15-11.
Plavins and Smedins received a call from Latvian President
Andris Berzins minutes after their win and briefly broke off
from answering reporters' questions to receive his
congratulations.
They joined a select club of just six other nations who have
won medals in men's beach volleyball since the sport made its
Olympic debut in 1996.
"In 2008 Martins was the first Latvian to play beach
volleyball in the Olympics, and now it's his second Games and my
first. It's just amazing to get third place," said a delighted
Smedins, 25.
Both teams were at the top of their game and the 15,000
spectators at Horse Guards Parade in the heart of London were
entertained with one gripping rally after another.
The Dutch took the first set but the Latvians raised their
game enough to keep just ahead in a contest where every point
was hard-fought.
Plavins, 27, had already staked his claim to fame when he
and former team mate, Aleksandrs Samoilovs, beat U.S. pair Todd
Rogers and Phil Dalhausser in the pool phase at the Beijing
Games in 2008.
The then world champion Americans recovered and went on to
win gold as expected but the Latvian victory, which sparked a
surge in the sport's popularity there, remains one of the
biggest upsets in beach volleyball.
Plavins and Smedins were once again the scourge of Americans
in London, beating in-form pair Sean Rosenthal and Jake Gibb in
the quarter-finals. Gibb and Rosenthal had been considered
strong contenders for a medal.
Latvia had two men's pairs competing at the London Games and
they collectively achieved far better results than the two pairs
from the United States, which has dominated the sport since its
Olympic debut in Atlanta in 1996.
It was a crushing defeat for the Dutchmen, who had hoped to
win a place on the podium 16 years after Schuil had his first
taste of Olympic glory.
"I feel terrible. I couldn't feel worse," said Nummerdor.
"We were winning the game, we just gave it away. I can't
feel any worse than this. It was my last chance to get an
Olympic medal so I cannot feel worse than this."
Schuil, 39, was part of the Dutch men's indoor volleyball
team that won gold in Atlanta in 1996. A five-time Olympian, he
switched from indoor to beach volleyball after his first three
Games.
Nummerdor, 35, also played indoor volleyball with the Dutch
national team in two Olympics, Sydney in 2000 and Athens in
2004, before teaming up on the sand with Schuil. The pair came
fifth in Beijing in 2008.
"I love the game, but this is my last (Olympics). I will not
come back, no," said Schuil.