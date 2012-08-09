UPDATE 1-Olympics-Beach volleyball-Germans beat Brazil to win men's gold

(Adds details, background)
By Estelle Shirbon
LONDON Aug 9 Germans Julius Brink and Jonas
Reckermann won Olympic gold in the men's beach volleyball by
beating Brazilians Emanuel Rego and Alison Cerutti 23-21 16-21
16-14, becoming the first European team to claim the title.
The final was full of suspense, with the teams so closely
matched, but it ended on a sour note with the referee calling
out a Brazilian spike on a match point to declare the Germans
the winners.
The Brazilians immediately contested the call, rushing to
the referee and gesturing at him angrily while the Germans had
already started their boisterous celebrations.
The Brazilians, who were pre-tournament favourites to win
the gold, had saved two previous match points to draw level, and
had the spike been called in they would have been level again,
with both teams within two points of winning the tournament.
The referee stuck to his decision and the crowd booed for
several minutes, in a sad end to a nail-biting final.
Brazil and the United States were the only two nations to
have won gold in the men's event until now. Those two nations
plus Australia have also won all the golds in the women's event
since the sport made its Olympic debut in Atlanta in 1996.
Brink, 30, and Reckermann, 33, had long careers with
different partners but they have enjoyed their greatest
successes since they came together in 2009 when they won the
world championship and the world tour.
Both were playing at their second Olympics but neither had
won a medal before and it was their first Games together.
Emanuel, 39, was competing in his fifth Olympics. He won
gold in Athens in 2004 and bronze in Beijing in 2008 with his
former team mate Ricardo Santos.
Alison, 27, was appearing in his first Games. He and Emanuel
have been playing together for three years and have been
increasingly dominant on the world tour, winning the last world
championship.
(Editing by Alison Williams and Ken Ferris)