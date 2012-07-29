Olympics-Beach volleyball-Brazilian men's favourites scrape win

| LONDON, July 29
Emanuel Rego and Alison Cerutti of Brazil fought back from a set
down to win a surprisingly tight match against an Austrian pair
in the men's beach volleyball on Sunday, as rain fell on the
sandy court for the first time.
Emanuel and Alison took an hour to subdue Clemens Doppler
and Alexander Horst, who saved three match points as they
frustrated the Brazilians with one dramatic block after another.
The favourites eventually prevailed in their first game by
two sets to one with a close score of 19-21, 21-17, 16-14. Pairs
compete in pool matches to qualify for later knockout stages.
Beach volleyball matches are scored using a
best-of-three-sets system in which the first two sets are played
to 21 points and the third, if required, goes to 15 points. A
two-point advantage is needed to win a set.
"They knew very well how we played, but we did not know
them. So we had to find their weaknesses first to beat them,"
Alison told reporters after the match, which started out under
bright sunshine before a heavy downpour in the second set.
"I did not even know it was raining. I did not see anything.
I was just focused on the game," said Emanuel.
The Brazilians are an unusual pair in that Emanuel, 39, had
a long and very successful career with former team mate Ricardo
Costa Santos, winning Olympic gold in Athens in 2004 and bronze
in Beijing in 2008, before pairing up with Alison, 27.
Ricardo is also competing in London, with his own new team
mate, Pedro Henrique Cunha.
Emanuel and Alison, favourites to win gold in London, have
been playing together since 2010 and have won numerous trophies.
Another strong men's team, defending Olympic champions Todd
Rogers and Phil Dalhausser of the United States, will be one of
the main attractions later on Sunday. They are scheduled to take
on a Japanese pair at 2200 local time (2100 GMT).
The Olympic beach volleyball event is being staged at Horse
Guards Parade, a spectacular location in the heart of London,
next to Prime Minister David Cameron's residence at Number 10
Downing Street and a stone's throw from Buckingham Palace.
The sport has brought beach culture to London's staid
government district, with pop music blaring in between points,
dancers in beachwear performing raunchy routines and players, in
shorts and vests or bikinis, battling for glory on golden sand.
(Editing by Matt Falloon)