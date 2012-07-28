Olympics-Beach volleyball-Beats of the beach rock Downing Street

| LONDON, July 28
LONDON, July 28 Pounding music, raunchy dancing,
Mexican waves, svelte Russian blondes in bikinis -- it's just
not what you expect on the doorstep of Number 10 Downing Street.
The Olympic beach volleyball event got off to a
foot-stomping start on Saturday at a 15,000-seater stadium built
for the Games at Horse Guards Parade, right next to the official
residence of British Prime Minister David Cameron.
From the stands, spectators enjoyed stunning views, not just
of the sandy court but also of some of the British capital's
most visited attractions such as the Big Ben clock tower and the
London Eye, a giant riverside Ferris wheel.
A sport played barefoot in the sand in bikinis for the women
and baggy shorts for the men, beach volleyball does not take
itself too seriously, as an enthusiastic crowd of neophyte
Londoners soon discovered.
Loud pop and rock music blared from loudspeakers in between
points and, during the athletes' short breaks, troupes of
dancers in beachwear took to the court, gyrating their hips and
rolling in the sand in suggestive routines.
The music and the cheers spilled out of the stadium and into
Whitehall, London's government district, where on normal days
civil servants with briefcases scuttle between austere ministry
buildings.
But these are not normal times at Horse Guards Parade, a
vast esplanade used once a year for the colourful Trooping the
Colour military ceremony to mark Queen Elizabeth's birthday.
The entire site and a large swathe of nearby St James's Park
have been taken over by the sporting venue, where the atmosphere
on Saturday was more reminiscent of a Brazilian beach party than
of British royal pageantry.
"It's amazing. The location is so cool. Look at this view!"
said Ed English, a young doctor, attending his first beach
volleyball event with friend Zoya Hamakarim, a medical student.
"They're really getting the crowd involved. It's exciting.
It's making me want to have a go at playing," said Hamakarim.
"WE WILL ROCK YOU"
The athletes unanimously praised the venue, which is the
largest in Olympic beach volleyball history, and the atmosphere.
"It's the best place in the London Olympics. (Athletes from)
all the other sports are saying 'you are so lucky, you're at
Horse Guards Parade'," said Latvia's Aleksandrs Samoilovs, known
as "the Lion" for his unruly mane of blond curls.
Samoilovs was certainly doing his best to contribute to the
party spirit, falling to his knees after points, roaring in
triumph and gesturing to the crowd to generate a big cheer.
"The people came here to see a show. So we are making a
show," Samoilovs told reporters after winning his match. "This
is the best (tournament) ever."
Digital screens in the corners of the court displayed not
just the scores but also comments after good points such as
"Powerful spike", "Monster block" and, more succinctly, "Boom!"
There was also "Do the wave!" which the boisterous crowd
duly did, encouraged by a commentator shouting through the
loudspeaker system. "Downing Street end!" he shouted, whenever
the wave was passing through that side of the stadium.
"I think the Queen heard you," he told the crowd after one
particularly loud cheer. Buckingham Palace, the monarch's London
residence, is just on the other side of St James's Park.
The crowd were entertained with songs ranging from hits by
the Beach Boys, who in the 1960s brought Californian surfer
culture to the world, to "Sexy And I Know It" by electropop duo
LMFAO and dance hit "Groove Is In The Heart" by Deee-Lite.
For match points, the commentator got the crowd on their
feet and had them clapping their hands and stomping their feet
to the unmistakable beat of Queen's "We Will Rock You".
Even the rakers, bands of men armed with wide rakes to
smooth the sand during breaks, took part in the show, raking in
time and in formation to the theme music from "Benny Hill", an
old British TV comedy show known for its vulgar, sexual humour.
(Editing by Matt Falloon)