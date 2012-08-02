FEATURE-Olympics-Beach volleyball-Brazil's golden boys have tangled past

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 2 In their heyday, Brazilians
Emanuel Rego and Ricardo Santos were the most successful men's
beach volleyball pair in the world, winning every available
trophy including Olympic gold in Athens in 2004. At the London
Games, they are rivals.
Both men have teamed up with younger players and the two new
pairs are both strong contenders for medals, setting up an
intriguing contest against a backdrop of tangled relationships
going back more than a decade.
Emanuel, who at 39 is competing in his fifth Olympics, is
playing with first-time Olympian Alison Cerutti. The pair have
swept all before them since coming together three years ago and
are world champions.
Ricardo, 37 and in his fourth Olympics, is playing with
Olympic newcomer Pedro Cunha, 29. They have only been together
for a year and have not made as dramatic an impact as Emanuel
and Alison, but they have already won several trophies.
Both pairs have won all three of their pool matches to come
top of their groups. The knockout phase begins on Friday.
So how do Emanuel and Ricardo feel about the prospect of
playing against each other?
"I don't want to think about it," Emanuel told Reuters.
A sport played only in pairs and involving tactical
decisions to be made in a split second, beach volleyball
requires very strong chemistry between the players.
Emanuel described his relationship with Ricardo as similar
to that of two very competitive siblings.
"He is my brother, but now we are not so close," he said.
"We are both very competitive so we are focused on our teams."
Watching the two pairs in action on the sand in London, it
is clear that both Emanuel and Ricardo have paired up with
younger versions of each other.
"BECAUSE OF A WOMAN"
The sinewy Emanuel, a cerebral player who constantly
confuses his opponents with imaginative tactics, is a perfect
match for the beefy Alison, 2.03 metres tall, a wall of a man
capable of blocking the most powerful spikes.
Ricardo, 2 metres tall and with biceps to make any
body-builder proud, has found his ideal partner in Cunha, a
smaller player with a spring in his step and a quick mind.
Emanuel and Ricardo always speak of each other with respect
and when asked if they are still friends they both say yes.
But Cunha said he had the impression the two men were no
longer that comfortable in each other's presence. He said
Ricardo was a shy and sensitive man and it was better not to
talk about Emanuel with him.
"I don't even ask," said Cunha. "It's between them."
Ricardo and Emanuel played together for almost eight years,
during which they mostly dominated the sport. After their gold
in Athens, they also won bronze in Beijing in 2008.
Asked why they split up, Ricardo gave a chuckle and said:
"Because of a woman."
The two had long been based in Joao Pessoa, in the
northeastern Brazilian state of Paraiba. But in 2008 Emanuel got
married and he and his wife decided to move to Rio de Janeiro,
hundreds of miles to the south.
"That was one of the reasons why I quit my partnership with
Ricardo. At that moment I was thinking ah, I was so selfish to
play just volleyball, volleyball, volleyball. Now I want to
think about my family," said Emanuel.
There were other reasons too, of course. Speaking through a
Portuguese-English interpreter, Ricardo said the pair had set
the bar so high that they had run out of goals.
"When I played with Emanuel we were a very strong team. It
was the most successful in history and we left a mark. We have
many memories together," commented Ricardo, whose soft, melodic
voice contrasts with his huge physical presence.
FAMILY TREE
Swapping partners and competing against former team mates is
not unheard of in beach volleyball.
Five-time Olympian Natalie Cook of Australia won gold with
Kerri Pottharst in Sydney in 2000 only to compete against her in
Athens. Cook and Pottharst remain friends.
Latvia's Aleksandrs Samoilovs and Martins Plavins caused a
sensation in Beijing by upsetting the eventual gold medal
winners, Americans Todd Rogers and Phil Dalhausser. The Latvians
are competing in London, but this time with different partners.
In Brazil though, the world of high-level men's beach
volleyball looks like a particularly complicated family tree.
Emanuel made his Olympic debut in Atlanta in 1996 alongside
Ze Marco de Melo and competed again in Sydney in 2000 with Jose
Loiola. Then came the Ricardo years and two Olympic medals.
For his part, Ricardo played his first Olympics with Ze
Marco, Emanuel's former partner, in Sydney. The pair won silver,
meaning that Ricardo has three Olympic medals from three Games
so far, while Emanuel has two medals from four Games.
To complicate matters, the younger partners in the London
pairs, Cunha and Alison, also played together in the past. In
2003, Alison won his first tournament playing with Cunha and the
two still enjoy warm relations.
Cunha said beach volleyball partnerships were emotionally
intense but there were benefits to all the swapping around.
"It's like any other relationship. You get tired, you fight,
you have problems like anyone else," he said.
"But it's not like a marriage. In sport, when it's over you
just look for someone else who will be better for you. That's
why sometimes we change partners. That's part of the magic of
the sport, to mix the teams and the players."
But what is it like for the younger men to play alongside
athletes as illustrious as Emanuel or Ricardo?
"It's a lot of pressure for me," said Cunha.
"I don't want to be the only player that didn't give him a
medal. But it's a good pressure, it helps me to focus on our
goal. I think it made me work more and more to get ready for
this Olympics."
