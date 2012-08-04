Olympics-Beach volleyball-No ball sports? Cook gets last laugh

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 4 A sign that reads "ball sports
prohibited" is all that is left on Sydney's Bondi Beach at the
spot where beach volleyball players Natalie Cook and Kerri
Pottharst won Olympic gold for the host nation at the 2000
Games.
But unlike the long-gone Olympic arena, the memories of that
moment of glory will never disappear for five-time Olympian
Cook, 37, who was eliminated from the London Games this week.
"I remember it very clearly. I think I will for the rest of
my life," Cook told reporters days after she and new partner
Tamsin Hinchley were knocked out in the group stage of the 2012
Olympics in an inauspicious end to a record-breaking career.
"September 25th, 2000, 2:30 in the afternoon. I remember
where the ball landed, I remember where my family was, I
remember the emotion going through my body, standing on top of
the podium, singing 'Advance Australia Fair'.
"It's the greatest moment of an athlete's career, hence I
continued to play to try to have that again."
Cook, the first Australian woman athlete in any sport to
compete in five Olympics, was in tears in the early hours of
Thursday after she and Hinchley lost to a younger Czech pair.
They were watched by Cook's former team mate Pottharst, who
now commentates for Australian TV.
Days later Cook was back to her usual, cheerful self and had
no regrets.
A second gold would never have been the same, she said,
although it would have given her a chance to sing a better
rendition of the Australian national anthem after what she
described as an atrocious performance at Bondi.
"This sport is addictive. It stays in your blood," added
Cook, who revealed how she and Pottharst continue to celebrate
their golden moment.
"We go to Bondi, we sit in the place where the stadium was
erected, because they had signs on the wall saying 'ball sports
prohibited' and we had photos of the stadium being built with
that sign.
"So we sit there under the sign ... and we crack open a
bottle of champagne every September 25th ... and I talk about
how good I was and she'll talk about how good she was," she
said, laughing.
"KEEP SAND OUT OF PANTS"
Cook said nothing could prepare you for what it feels like
to win Olympic gold in your own country. She even came close to
wishing well to Britain's athletes at the London Games despite
the age-old sporting rivalry between Britain and Australia.
"It's changed my life. The day after we won an Olympic gold
medal I was on a stamp. Everybody in Australia knew who I was,"
she said, adding ruefully: "I do get called Kerri Pottharst a
lot."
Despite her early exit from the 2012 Olympics, Cook spoke
warmly of London and of the spectacular beach volleyball venue
built for the Games.
The 15,000-seat temporary stadium stands on Horse Guards
Parade, a vast esplanade next to Number 10 Downing Street,
residence of British Prime Minister David Cameron.
Cook said she hoped British authorities would preserve the
memory of beach volleyball at Horse Guards Parade, perhaps with
a plaque or small statue that would be more fitting than the
"ball sports prohibited" sign at Bondi.
She was unsurprised by the huge popularity of London 2012's
beach volleyball, a sport not often seen in rainy Britain.
As well as the party atmosphere at the venue, where non-stop
music blares from loudspeakers and dancers in retro beachwear
entertain spectators during breaks, the sport itself was a great
spectacle that was easy to follow, she said.
"You know, ball over net, don't touch net, three hits each
side, keep sand out of pants. That's really what the sport is
about. And that's what I've been doing for 20 years and I've
still not mastered it," she added in a peal of laughter.
(Editing by Mark Meadows)