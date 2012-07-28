Olympics-Beach volleyball-Russians shock Chinese in tight opener

| LONDON, July 28
LONDON, July 28 A pair of Russian newcomers
upset Beijing bronze medallists Zhang Xi and Xue Chen of China
in a close Olympic women's beach volleyball opener on Saturday
that set pulses racing.
The surprise result spiced up the first day of competition,
in which the top attraction will be a clash between double gold
medallists Misty May-Treanor and Kerri Walsh of the United
States and Australians Natalie Cook and Tamsin Hinchley.
Low-ranked Anastasia Vasina and Anna Vozakova beat the
Chinese pair, who are among the favourites to win gold in
London, in three sets.
"We won't look back on this match. I wear a lucky jade
necklace but it wasn't lucky for me today," said Zhang.
The Chinese still have a chance for a medal as the
tournament starts with a pool stage before progressing to a
knock-out phase.
"The atmosphere was perfect and we are really enjoying
London. We just need to focus," said Xue.
Beach volleyball is scored using a best-of-three-sets
system. The first two sets are played to 21 points and if each
team wins one, a third set is played to 15 points. All sets
require a two-point advantage to win.
Vasina and Vozakova beat Zhang and Xue 2-1 (18-21, 21-14,
16-14).
The Olympic beach volleyball event is being staged at Horse
Guards Parade, a vast esplanade in the heart of London's
government district of Whitehall. The venue is right next to
Number 10 Downing Street, official residence of British prime
ministers, and a stone's throw from Buckingham Palace.
From the 15,000-seat stadium, the biggest in Olympic beach
volleyball history, spectators enjoy a stunning view including
the London Eye Ferris wheel gently spinning by the Thames river.
The showdown between May-Treanor and Walsh, who won gold in
Athens in 2004 and Beijing in 2008, and Cook and Hinchley, is
scheduled for 11:00 p.m. (2200 GMT).
Cook, the first Australian woman athlete to compete in five
Olympic Games, won bronze in Atlanta in 1996 and gold in Sydney
in 2000 with her then team mate, Kerri Pottharst.
May-Treanor and Walsh are favourites to win the match
although Cook and Hinchley have been on impressive form.
"She (Cook) has always been a true competitor. She's fun to
play against. She's very feisty. We're looking forward to facing
her on the first night," May-Treanor said before the Games.
Cook sounded a little less bullish.
"The first game out is not where we would have liked to have
seen them," she said at pre-Games press conference. "We hope to
catch them sleeping."
