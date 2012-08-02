UPDATE 1-Olympics-Beach volleyball-U.S. champions slip but don't fall

(Recasts after day's last matches)
By Estelle Shirbon
LONDON Aug 1 Olympic beach volleyball champions
Misty May-Treanor and Kerri Walsh of the U.S. rallied to beat an
Austrian pair on Wednesday, emerging undefeated from the pool
phase in their quest for an unprecedented third gold medal.
Earlier, five-times Olympian and Sydney 2000 gold medallist
Natalie Cook and fellow Australian Tamsin Hinchley lost to a
Czech pair in Pool.
The defeat ended Cook's career, one of the most illustrious
in the sport.
May-Treanor and Walsh had not dropped a set in their
previous two matches but were uncharacteristically error-prone
as they lost the first set 21-17 to Austrian sisters Doris and
Stefanie Schwaiger in the same group.
"We came out a little bit flat and you can never ever come
out flat in Olympic competition," Walsh told reporters.
The Americans kept their cool and recovered to take the last
two sets 21-8 15-10.
"Now the fun begins. We're going to see where the draw puts
us. We have four more matches to win to become gold medallists,
that's our goal," said Walsh.
"We're going to come out on fire. No more coming out flat."
It was an emotional night for Cook at Horse Guards Parade
where the specially built 15,000-seat venue offers stunning
views of the capital's skyline, lit up by the London Eye and Big
Ben.
The 37-year-old, who won bronze in Atlanta in 1996 and gold
in Sydney in 2000 with Kerri Pottharst, was in tears after she
and Hinchley were beaten 21-16 18-21 15-11 by Marketa Slukova
and Kristyna Kolocova.
The Australian pair are now out of the event after losing
all three of their pool matches.
"I've been blessed. It's a privilege to be part of this
Olympic team, to represent your country," said Cook, her voice
cracking as the tears welled up.
MORE MATCHES
"There are 10,000 athletes in the world every four years (at
the Olympics) and I've done that five times. I couldn't be
prouder of that.
"You just want to play more matches out there because it's
so much fun except when you don't win and then you're stuck
between devastation and excitement because of where you are and
what it means," said Cook.
Earlier, U.S. men's pair Sean Rosenthal and Jake Gibb
produced an aggressive display of spiking to beat a strong
Latvian pair, jumping to the top of Pool D and regaining
confidence after losing to a Polish duo.
Gibb and Rosenthal, who were fifth in Beijing in 2008 and
prepared for London by collecting a string of trophies, were out
to make a point against Aleksandr Samoilovs and Ruslans Sorokins
who had won their first two matches of the Games.
"We wanted to prove it to ourselves, that we still know how
to play this game," said Gibb after the Americans won 21-10
21-16 on the hottest day of the tournament so far.
The crowds loved the combination of exciting matches,
sunshine, great views, thumping music and dance routines
performed by a troupe in retro beachwear.
Samoilovs, known as the Lion King for his unruly mane of
blond curls, is a natural showman popular with the crowds.
"The Lion King roars," shouted the commentator after one
impressive spike from the muscular Latvian, to huge cheers.
But there was little the pair could do against Gibb and
Rosenthal and instead of roars of triumph the frustrated
Samoilovs was reduced to thumping the sand with his fist.
The home fans were disappointed to see British pair Steve
Grotowski and John Garcia-Thompson exit the tournament after
losing for the third time.
The host nation's hopes now rest with the women's pair,
Shauna Mullin and Zara Dampney who play their last pool match on
Thursday.
Brazil's Juliana Felisberta and Larissa Franca, the main
title rivals to May-Treanor and Walsh, beat Czech pair Hana
Klapalova and Lenka Hajeckova by two sets to love to finish top
of Pool A without dropping a set.
The South Americans were in imperious form, winning 21-12
21-18 with both players finding impossible angles on their
spikes.
