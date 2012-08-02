Olympics-Beach volleyball-British women lose, Americans hang on

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 2 British women's beach volleyball
players Shauna Mullin and Zara Dampney lost the last of their
pool matches on Thursday after wasting three set points against
a Russian team, a bitter blow for the pair who were cheered on
by 15,000 boisterous home fans.
They were followed on the court at Horse Guards Parade, the
spectacular Olympic venue a stone's throw from Big Ben, by
Americans April Ross and Jennifer Kessy who defeated Liliana
Fernandez and Elsa Baquerizo of Spain in a three-set thriller.
Earlier, men's favourites Emanuel Rego and Alison Cerutti of
Brazil breezed through a clash against Italians Paolo Nicolai
and Daniele Lupo to come top of their group after three wins.
Mullin and Dampney, who won their first pool match and lost
the next two, still have a chance to go through to the knock-out
phase, which starts on Friday. For that, they need to win a
"lucky loser" match later against another third-placed team.
The Britons were ahead for much of the first set against
Evgenia Ukolova and Ekaterina Khomyakova, earning three set
points that they were unable to convert.
In beach volleyball, the first two sets are played to 21
points and the third to 15, but a two-point advantage is
required to win.
The first set of the British-Russian match went to 25-23 and
despite vociferous support from a sea of spectators who cheered,
stamped their feet and danced the conga to encourage them,
Mullin and Dampney lost the second by 21-13.
"That was a match we wanted to win to get into the top 16
and not have to play this evening so we could recover, so now we
have to go back, lots of hard work to do before the match
tonight," Mullin told reporters.
The normally cheerful and chatty Dampney, who gained a
fervent following among young British men by posing in the nude
for GQ magazine before the Games, was visibly upset.
"We'll relax, we'll obviously be talking to our coaches,
we'll eat, we'll stretch, we'll just make sure we're in the best
frame of mind to go out fighting again tonight," she said.
Beach volleyball is not played by many people in rainy
Britain. Dampney and Mullin both started out in indoor
volleyball and used to played against each other when Dampney
was in the England team while Mullin played for Scotland.
The pair have received quite a lot of attention from the
British tabloid press, not least because they sport mini British
flags on the back of their bikini bottoms and have painted their
nails in elaborate patterns of patriotic blue, white and red.
BRAZILIANS, AMERICANS THROUGH
Americans Ross and Kessy, considered strong contenders for a
medal in the women's event, saved several match points against
Baquerizo and Fernandez and needed multiple chances of their own
to finally defeat the Spaniards by 2-1 (19-21, 21-19, 19-17).
It was one of the most evenly matched contests in the
tournament so far and had the crowd jumping up and down.
Kessy and Ross have spent much of their careers in the
shadow of compatriots Misty May-Treanor and Kerri Walsh, the
only pair of either gender to have won Olympic gold in beach
volleyball twice.
Both American women's pairs go into the knock-out phase
undefeated, as do their main rivals, reigning world champions
Juliana Felisberta and Larissa Franca of Brazil.
There are 24 teams per gender competing in the beach
volleyball event, split into pools of four. The last of the pool
matches are due to take place later on Thursday.
In each gender, the top two teams in each pool go through to
the knock-out phase as do the two third-placed teams with the
most points. The remaining third-placed teams play in the lucky
loser matches scheduled to take place on Thursday night.
In the men's event, reigning world champions Emanuel and
Alison of Brazil beat Nicolai and Lupo by two sets to nil on
Thursday morning to confirm their status as favourites.
Five-time Olympian Emanuel won gold with his former team
mate Ricardo Santos in Athens in 2004. Ricardo is also competing
in London with his own new partner, Pedro Cunha, and they too
emerged undefeated from the pool phase.
The Brazilians' main rivals for the men's gold are two
American pairs, Beijing gold medallists Todd Rogers and Phil
Dalhausser on the one hand and Sean Rosenthal and Jake Gibb on
the other. Rogers and Dalhausser play their final pool match at
2100 local (2000 GMT).
