UPDATE 2-Olympics-Beach volleyball-U.S. back to winning ways

(Recasts)
By Estelle Shirbon
LONDON Aug 4 American beach volleyball pair
Misty May-Treanor and Kerri Walsh, the most successful team in
the sport's Olympic history, marched on towards their goal of a
third gold medal on Saturday by thrashing a Dutch pair and
making it look easy.
Their fellow Americans Jake Gibb and Sean Rosenthal followed
them on court and beat a Russian pair on a beautiful night at
Horse Guards Parade, a venue in the heart of the city where the
London Eye lights up the sky.
It was a sweet night for the United States after their men's
defending Olympic champions Todd Rogers and Phil Dalhausser were
knocked out by Italians Daniele Lupo and Paolo Nicolai on Friday
in the biggest upset of the tournament.
The only pair of either gender to have successfully defended
an Olympic title, May-Treanor and Walsh made fast work of
Marleen van Iersel and Sanne Keizer, beating them by two sets to
nil (21-13, 21-12) in half an hour.
"We wanted to force them to make errors and I think we did a
good job," said May-Treanor, stating a fact rather than an
opinion. She was wearing a delicate gold necklace with a beach
volleyball logo and the Olympic rings, a gift from her coach in
Beijing, where she and Walsh won their second gold in 2008.
"It's sudden elimination and anything can happen. Both of us
have large targets on our backs. Two-time Olympic gold
medallists, everybody wants to take you down. But that makes us
work harder."
Walsh, who is 1.88 metres tall, proved an insurmountable
obstacle for the Dutch. When they tried to power past her with
spikes, their balls would come right back at them, and when they
tried to go over her, their balls would go out of the court.
Anything that did go over the net fell into the deft hands
of May-Treanor, who makes up for her relative lack of height
with versatility in both attack and defence, constantly
confusing her opponents with her unpredictable shots.
In the quarter-finals, May-Treanor and Walsh will face
Italians Greta Cicolari and Marta Menegatti, who are considered
the strongest European women's pair in a sport dominated by
Americans and Brazilians.
BEWARE THE BRAZILIANS
Gibb and Rosenthal breezed through their first set against
Russia's Konstantin Semenov and Serguei Prokopiev, winning it
21-14, but the Russians pushed them harder in the second set.
The Americans held their nerve to win it 22-20.
The first two sets are usually played to 21 points but a
two-point advantage is required to win.
The American-Russian clash ended the round-of-16. The
women's quarter finals are on Sunday and the men's on Monday.
Earlier, German former world champions Julius Brink and
Jonas Reckermann beat Latvians Ruslans Sorokins and Aleksandrs
Samoilovs by two sets to nil (21-12, 21-17) to set up a tough
quarter final against Brazilians Ricardo Santos and Pedro Cunha.
The experienced Germans, the 2009 world champions, are in a
stronger-than-expected position after their side of the draw was
opened up when Rogers and Dalhausser crashed out on Friday.
But they will have their work cut out for them against
Ricardo and Cunha. Ricardo is in his fourth Olympics, having won
medals in the three previous Games with two former partners. He
was a gold medallist with Emanuel Rego in Athens in 2004.
Emanuel is also competing in London with his new team mate,
Alison Cerutti, and the pair are the reigning world champions.
They were in action earlier on Saturday, easily beating
another German pair, Jonathan Erdmann and Kay Matysik, by two
sets to nil (21-16, 21-14).
In the women's event, medal contenders Zhang Xi and Xue Chen
scored an easy win over Russia's Evgenia Ukolova and Ekaterina
Khomyakova, recovering their confidence after unexpectedly
losing their first pool match against another Russian pair.
"We found our own style and our own tactics. We didn't
change the way we play for the Russians, we just played our own
way," said Xue after the pair won by two sets to nil with the
emphatic score of 21-12, 21-11.
Zhang and Xue were surprise bronze medallists in Beijing in
2008 and have come to London with high expectations. The other
favourites among the women's pairs are May-Treanor and Walsh on
the one hand, and Juliana Felisberta and Larissa Franca of
Brazil on the other.
Juliana and Larissa are the reigning world champions. They
were unable to play together in Beijing because Juliana had a
knee injury, and are intent on making up for that in London.
(Editing by Nigel Hunt)