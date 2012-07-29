Olympics-Beach volleyball-Britons sing in the rain at beach volleyball

| LONDON, July 29
LONDON, July 29 Noel Coward once famously sang
"Mad Dogs and Englishmen go out in the midday sun."
At the Olympic beach volleyball stadium you could add "...
and in the pouring rain too".
No-one left their seats on Sunday as waves of rain drenched
15,000 spectators on Horse Guards Parade in the heart of London.
Up went the umbrellas. Stoicism reigned supreme. It was like
a typical summer's day at Wimbledon. Time to get out the thermos
full of tea.
The British love to moan about the weather, and have plenty
of ammunition for it, especially this year, the wettest and
worst summer for a century.
But nothing would dampen their spirits. If bronzed
Australians, Americans and Brazilians were ready to don their
bikinis to play in the rain, then the crowd felt duty-bound to
go singing in it.
But what a surreal atmosphere.
The rain lashed down as loudspeakers blared out The Beach
Boys, Lady Gaga and Queen. Scantily clad dancers whirled
suggestively around the sodden sand during each break.
The announcer had to work overtime to loosen those British
stiff upper lips.
"“They are watching live in Sydney. They are cheering you in
Berlin. We are live around the planet," he told the rain-sodden
fans.
Surfers at Bondi Beach, the setting for the Sydney Olympics
tournament back in 2000, must have chuckled at the sight of the
Australian pair Louise Bawden and Becchara Palmer doing battle
in the rain.
For body-conscious beauties parading on Copacabana Beach -
Rio is the site for the next Olympics in 2016 - this is not the
weather for a sport that is all about sunshine and skimpy
clothing.
But Australia's Bawden didn't bat an eyelid.
Asked if she would prefer to be playing on Bondi, she said:“
"Bring on the bad weather, bring on the heat and bring on the
rain. It doesn't really matter for us. We like it when it's
tough."
The London setting is just a stone's throw from Prime
Minister David Cameron's Downing Street residence and up the
road from Buckingham Palace.
The announcer chirpily announced: "We have just been told
the Prime Minister is trying to have his afternoon nap. So could
we please turn down the noise."
Fat chance.
The typically unpredictable weather then delivered a last
surprise when British pair Zara Dampney and Shauna Mullin landed
a win for the home crowd over Canadians Annie Martin and
Marie-Andree Lessard in a late burst of evening sunshine.
Mullin was ready for anything.
"“We play on the world tour. We go to Norway. We were in
Berlin a couple of weeks ago where there was torrential rain -
worse than England."
Still pumped up after her victory, Dampney - the perfect
name for a rain-soaked tournament - said:
"“Whatever the weatherman chucks at us, we just have to deal
with it."
(Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)