Olympics-Women's beach volleyball pool C results

LONDON, July 28 The United States beat Australia
2-0 at Horse Guards Parade in London in match 6 of the Olympic
women's Beach volleyball pool C at the 2012 London Games on
Saturday.
The United States leads the Olympic women's Beach volleyball
pool C round with 2 points. Czech Republic is currently second
with 2 points and Austria is third with 1 point after the most
recent match.
Results Table
May-Treanor/Walsh (United States) 2 Cook/Hinchley (Australia)
0
Slukova/Kolocova (Czech Republic) 2 D. Schwaiger/S. Schwaiger
(Austria) 1
STANDINGS
P W D L F A Pts
1. May-Treanor/Walsh (United States) 1 1 0 0 2 0 2
2. Slukova/Kolocova (Czech Republic) 1 1 0 0 2 1 2
3. D. Schwaiger/S. Schwaiger (Austria) 1 0 0 1 1 2 1
4. Cook/Hinchley (Australia) 1 0 0 1 0 2 1
MONDAY, JULY 30 FIXTURES (GMT)
D. Schwaiger/S. Schwaiger (Austria) v Cook/Hinchley (Australia)
(2100)
May-Treanor/Walsh (United States) v Slukova/Kolocova (Czech
Republic) (2200)
