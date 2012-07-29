Olympics-Women's beach volleyball Pool D results

WASHINGTON, July 29 LONDON, July 29
The United States leads the Olympic women's beach
volleyball Pool D round with 2 points. Spain is second with 2
points and The Netherlands is third with 1 point after the most
recent match.
Results Table
Kessy/Ross (United States) 2 Gallay/Zonta (Argentina) 0
van Iersel/Keizer(Netherlands) 1 Fernandez/Baquerizo (Spain) 2
STANDINGS
P W D L F A Pts
1. Kessy/Ross (United States) 1 1 0 0 2 0 2
2. Fernandez/Baquerizo (Spain) 1 1 0 0 2 1 2
3. van Iersel/Keizer (Netherlands) 1 0 0 1 1 2 1
4. Gallay/Zonta (Argentina) 1 0 0 1 0 2 1
TUESDAY, JULY 31 FIXTURES (GMT)
Fernandez/Baquerizo (Spain) v Gallay/Zonta (Argentina)
(1000)
Kessy/Ross (United States) v van Iersel/Keizer (Netherlands)
(2200)