Olympics-Women's beach volleyball Pool D results

LONDON, Aug 1 The United States beat The
Netherlands 2-1 in a women's beach volleyball Pool D match on
Wednesday.

 Results Table
 Kessy/Ross (United States) 2 van Iersel/Keizer (Netherlands) 1 
 Liliana/Baquerizo (Spain)  2 Gallay/Zonta (Argentina)        0 

 STANDINGS 
                                    P W D L F A Pts 
 1. Kessy/Ross (United States)      2 2 0 0 4 1 4   
 2. Liliana/Baquerizo (Spain)       2 2 0 0 4 1 4   
 3. van Iersel/Keizer (Netherlands) 2 0 0 2 2 4 2   
 4. Gallay/Zonta (Argentina)        2 0 0 2 0 4 2   

 THURSDAY, AUGUST 2 FIXTURES (GMT)
 van Iersel/Keizer (Netherlands) v Gallay/Zonta (Argentina) 
(1000)  
 Kessy/Ross (United States) v Liliana/Baquerizo (Spain) (1530)

