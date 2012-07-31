Olympics-Women's beach volleyball Pool D results

LONDON, Aug 1 The United States beat The
Netherlands 2-1 in a women's beach volleyball Pool D match on
Wednesday.
Results Table
Kessy/Ross (United States) 2 van Iersel/Keizer (Netherlands) 1
Liliana/Baquerizo (Spain) 2 Gallay/Zonta (Argentina) 0
STANDINGS
P W D L F A Pts
1. Kessy/Ross (United States) 2 2 0 0 4 1 4
2. Liliana/Baquerizo (Spain) 2 2 0 0 4 1 4
3. van Iersel/Keizer (Netherlands) 2 0 0 2 2 4 2
4. Gallay/Zonta (Argentina) 2 0 0 2 0 4 2
THURSDAY, AUGUST 2 FIXTURES (GMT)
van Iersel/Keizer (Netherlands) v Gallay/Zonta (Argentina)
(1000)
Kessy/Ross (United States) v Liliana/Baquerizo (Spain) (1530)