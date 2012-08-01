Olympics-Women's beach volleyball Pool B results

LONDON, Aug 1 China beat Greece 2-0 at Horse
Guards Parade in London in the Olympic women's beach volleyball
Pool B at the 2012 London Games on Wednesday.
China leads the Olympic women's beach volleyball Pool B
round with 5 points.
Greece is currently second with 4 points and Switzerland is
third with 3 points after the most recent match.
Results Table
Zhang X/Xue C (China) 2 Arvaniti/Tsiartsiani (Greece) 0
STANDINGS
P W D L F A Pts
1. Zhang X/Xue C (China) 3 2 0 1 5 3 5
2. Arvaniti/Tsiartsiani (Greece) 3 1 0 2 2 5 4
3. Kuhn/Zumkehr (Switzerland) 2 1 0 1 3 2 3
4. Vasina/Vozakova (Russia) 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 1 FIXTURES (GMT)
Kuhn/Zumkehr (Switzerland) v Vasina/Vozakova (Russia) (1330)
London