Olympics-Women's beach volleyball Pool B results

LONDON, Aug 1 China beat Greece 2-0 at Horse
Guards Parade in London in the Olympic women's beach volleyball
Pool B at the 2012 London Games on Wednesday.
    China leads the Olympic women's beach volleyball Pool B
round with 5 points.
    Greece is currently second with 4 points and Switzerland is
third with 3 points after the most recent match.
 Results Table
 Zhang X/Xue C (China) 2 Arvaniti/Tsiartsiani (Greece) 0  
 STANDINGS 
 
                                  P W D L F A Pts 
 1. Zhang X/Xue C (China)         3 2 0 1 5 3 5   
 2. Arvaniti/Tsiartsiani (Greece) 3 1 0 2 2 5 4   
 3. Kuhn/Zumkehr (Switzerland)    2 1 0 1 3 2 3   
 4. Vasina/Vozakova (Russia)      2 1 0 1 3 3 3   
 WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 1 FIXTURES (GMT)
 Kuhn/Zumkehr (Switzerland) v Vasina/Vozakova (Russia) (1330)
