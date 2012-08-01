版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2012年 8月 1日 星期三 17:53 BJT

Olympics-Germany beat Mauritius in women's beach volleyball Pool A - result

LONDON, Aug 1 Germany beat Mauritius 2-0 at
Horse Guards Parade in London in the Olympic women's beach
volleyball Pool A at the 2012 London Games on Wednesday.
    Germany leads the Olympic women's beach volleyball Pool A
round with 5 points.
    Brazil is currently second with 4 points and Czech Republic
is third with 3 points.
    
 Results Table
 Holtwick/Semmler (Germany) 2 Li Yuk Lo/Rigobert (Mauritius) 0  
 STANDINGS 
                                         P W D L F A Pts 
 1. Holtwick/Semmler (Germany)           3 2 0 1 4 2 5   
 2. Larissa/Juliana (Brazil)             2 2 0 0 4 0 4   
 3. Klapalova/Hajeckova (Czech Republic) 2 1 0 1 2 2 3   
 4. Li Yuk Lo/Rigobert (Mauritius)       3 0 0 3 0 6 3   
 WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 1 FIXTURES (GMT)
 Larissa/Juliana (Brazil) v Klapalova/Hajeckova (Czech Republic)
(1430) London

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐