UPDATE 2-Olympics-Beach volleyball-U.S. pair win third gold

(Adds quotes, colour)
By Estelle Shirbon
LONDON Aug 8 United States pair Misty
May-Treanor and Kerri Walsh won their third straight Olympic
gold medal in women's beach volleyball by beating compatriots
Jennifer Kessy and April Ross 21-16 21-16 in the final on
Wednesday.
May-Treanor and Walsh took gold in Athens in 2004 and again
in Beijing in 2008. No other beach volleyball team, men or
women, have retained an Olympic title, let alone won a third.
At the end of the match, the two women fell to their knees
face-to-face in the sand and hugged.
Then they got up, bathed in tears, and ran off in different
directions to embrace family and friends and do high fives with
Olympic volunteers.
After a while, May-Treanor returned to the sand and
performed a few solo dance moves, which she later described as
"the shuffle".
"It's insane," said Walsh, her mascara smudged from tears.
"It doesn't feel like it's real. I told Misty when we were
getting our medals, 'If I wake up tomorrow and we have to replay
this match I'm going to be furious', because it feels like we're
in a dream."
"It truly feels surreal. And it didn't feel like that the
first two times, for whatever reason. But this is just, it's
almost too good to be true."
Walsh was in tears throughout the medal ceremony, closing
her eyes, throwing her head back and exhaling as she struggled
to control her emotions. May-Treanor, who will now retire from
competition, smiled and appeared relaxed on the podium.
BEST TEAM
Kessy and Ross, the 2009 world champions, were competing in
their first Olympics. They have spent much of their careers in
the shadow of Walsh and May-Treanor and the final was no
exception.
"They are the best team of all time," said Kessy.
In the first set, both teams came out looking strong and
composed and the quality of play immediately hit world-class
level. The pairs answered each other's powerful spikes and
blocks point-for-point and barely an error was made in the first
20 points as the score ticked to 10-10.
But May-Treanor and Walsh began to gain an edge as the set
progressed, varying their tactics and executing each move with
clinical precision, before winning it.
The second set followed a similar pattern, with the scores
keeping level until the low teens. Kessy and Ross kept their
cool and kept attacking, but they could not prevent the more
experienced pair from edging ahead and taking victory.
It was a remarkable result for May-Treanor and Walsh, who
spent more than two years away from the sport after their gold
medal in Beijing.
Walsh had two children less than a year apart while
May-Treanor was out with an Achilles injury picked up rehearsing
for the TV programme "Dancing with the Stars" in 2008.
After lengthy soul-searching, the pair got back together in
2011 for an attempt at winning a third gold.
Earlier, Brazilian world champions Juliana Felisberta and
Larissa Franca took bronze by beating China's Zhang Xi and Xue
Chen.
(Editing by Ken Ferris)