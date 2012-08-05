Olympics-Beach volleyball-Ruthless Americans draw Italian tears

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 5 Two-times Olympic champions Misty
May-Treanor and Kerri Walsh of the United States reduced one of
their opponents to tears on Sunday as they powered into the
beach volleyball semi-finals, staying on course to fulfil their
dream of a third gold.
Italy's Greta Cicolari and Marta Menegatti had beaten
May-Treanor and Walsh this year and were considered the
strongest European team at the Olympics. But the ruthless
Americans gave them such a pounding that Menegatti was in tears
on court.
"I didn't know that, but that's what you want," said
May-Treanor when a reporter told her what had happened.
"Well, it's not what you want to do, but that's (because of)
us being aggressive, she was probably like 'I don't know what to
do', and that's how you get teams in trouble," said May-Treanor.
The Americans beat the Italians, who had emerged undefeated
from the group phase, by two sets to nil (21-13, 21-13).
May-Treanor and Walsh are friendly and charming in
conversation, but on court they have no mercy. After Sunday's
match they gave some insight into the steely mindset that has
made them the most successful pair in their sport's history.
"I don't want to let our opponents breathe. I don't want to
give them an edge. I don't want them to feel comfortable for one
second out there," said Walsh.
Asked whether they had thought about the fact that they
might meet compatriots April Ross and Jennifer Kessy in the
final, Walsh had this response: "Obviously that would be amazing
for our country, but we want to crush everybody. We don't care
where they're from."
In the semi-final, the Americans will face China's Zhang Xi
and Xue Chen, who beat Austrian sisters Doris and Stefanie
Schwaiger earlier by two sets to nil (21-18, 21-11).
The Chinese pair were bronze medallists in Beijing in 2008
and arrived in London with high expectations. They lost to a
Russian pair in their first match, but have since recovered
their confidence. They won easily against the Austrians.
May-Treanor and Walsh are the only pair of either gender to
successfully defend an Olympic title in beach volleyball. They
won gold in Athens in 2004 and again in Beijing.
Then they took time away from the sport and from each other.
May-Treanor took part in the hit TV show "Dancing with the
Stars" but injured her Achilles in rehearsals and was out of
action. Meanwhile, Walsh had two babies less than a year apart.
CUT-THROAT
The pair got back together in 2011 with mixed results,
scoring some victories but also suffering some humiliating
defeats. This year, they lost to Zhang and Xue at a tournament
in Moscow and to Menegatti and Cicolari at another in Rome.
Those poor results were a turning point for the Americans.
"In Moscow we had our first final where we got our butts
kicked. Then we went to Rome and we got our butts kicked again,
by that Italian team," said Walsh.
"We came home and we were so sick of losing that way. Losing
is one thing but losing in a way that you can't walk away with
your head held high is a totally different situation.
"So we came home and worked really hard ... and Misty and I
have come together. We've looked deep at ourselves, individually
and as a team, and we've decided to take on this challenge."
The introspection seems to have paid off.
Walsh, who is 1.88 metres tall, has proved an insurmountable
obstacle at the net, blocking every attack. She also has a knack
for retrieving tricky balls with what looks like a casual flick
of the hand but is clearly nothing but, as the ball invariably
lands in the perfect spot on the other side of the net.
May-Treanor, who is shorter but equally agile, is masterful
in defence at the back of the court and equally deft at
springing up to the net to land an unstoppable spike.
The effect on the Italians, who have been playing beach
volleyball for only three years, was to inhibit them to the
point that their game was unrecognisable from previous matches.
The Americans paid tribute to Menegatti, who at 21 is the
second-youngest female beach volleyball player at the Olympics.
"She's a young player and she'll learn. She has no reason to
hold her head down whatsoever. She's done an excellent job
throughout the year. But you can't let the emotions get the best
of you. You go out there and you fight hard," said May-Treanor.
Walsh added that she did not see Menegatti's tears as a sign
of weakness. "She wants it that bad and she puts her whole heart
into it and that's how I read that situation," she said.
Walsh had this parting advice.
"You need to have that cut-throat mentality. Not mean and
not 'I want to hurt you and devastate you.' It's 'I respectfully
want to beat you and give you my best game.' Crush you, yes. Not
your soul, just you on the court."
