UPDATE 1-Olympics-Beach volleyball-Ruthless U.S. reduce Italian to tears

LONDON Aug 5 Twice Olympic champions Misty
May-Treanor and Kerri Walsh of the United States reduced an
Italian opponent to tears on Sunday as they powered into the
beach volleyball semi-finals.
World champions Juliana Felisberta and Larissa Franca of
Brazil also beat a German pair to stay on course to achieve
their dream of playing the Americans in the final on Wednesday.
Italy's Greta Cicolari and Marta Menegatti beat the
Americans earlier this year and were considered the strongest
European team at the Olympics.
But May-Treanor and Walsh gave them such a pounding that
Menegatti was in tears on court.
"I didn't know that but that's what you want," said
May-Treanor when a reporter told her what had happened.
"Well, it's not what you want to do but that's (because of)
us being aggressive. She was probably like 'I don't know what to
do', and that's how you get teams in trouble."
The Americans beat the Italians, who were undefeated in the
group phase, 21-13 21-13.
Juliana and Larissa disposed of Sara Goller and Laura Ludwig
21-10 21-19, ending European participation in the women's event.
The Brazilians have won every trophy except for an Olympic
medal after Juliana missed the Beijing Games in 2008 with a knee
injury.
"All the teams in the Games are dangerous. There are little
cats and lions but in the Olympics sometimes the lion turns into
a little cat and the little cat into a lion," said Juliana.
She said before the start of the Games that her dream was to
face the Americans in the final. May-Treanor retorted that her
dream was to beat the Brazilians in the gold medal match.
"CRUSH EVERYBODY"
Walsh and May-Treanor are friendly and charming in
conversation but on court they show no mercy. After Sunday's
match they gave an insight into the steely mindset that has made
them the most successful pair in the sport's history.
"I don't want to let our opponents breathe. I don't want to
give them an edge. I don't want them to feel comfortable for one
second out there," said Walsh.
Asked about a possible clash with compatriots April Ross and
Jennifer Kessy in the final, Walsh replied: "That would be
amazing for our country but we want to crush everybody. We don't
care where they're from".
Kessy and Ross, the 2009 world champions, knocked out Czechs
Marketa Slukova and Krystyna Kolocova 25-23 21-18 and now meet
Juliana and Larissa in the semi-finals on Tuesday.
May-Treanor and Walsh next face Zhang Xi and Xue Chen of
China who beat Austrians Doris and Stefanie Schwaiger 21-18
21-11.
The Chinese pair were bronze medallists in Beijing and
arrived in London with high expectations.
They lost to a Russian pair in their first match but have
since recovered their confidence and won easily against the
Austrian sisters.
"CUT-THROAT"
May-Treanor and Walsh are the only pair in either gender to
successfully defend an Olympic title in beach volleyball. They
won gold in Athens in 2004 and again in Beijing.
They then took time away from the sport and from each other.
May-Treanor was involved in the hit TV show 'Dancing with
the Stars' but injured her Achilles in rehearsals while Walsh
had two babies less than a year apart.
The pair got back together in 2011 with mixed results,
scoring some victories but also suffering some humiliating
defeats.
This year they lost to Zhang and Xue at a tournament in
Moscow and to Menegatti and Cicolari at another in Rome.
Those poor results were a turning point for the Americans.
"We sold the old team and bought a new one," said May-Treanor.
Walsh, at 1.88 metres tall, has proved an insurmountable
obstacle at the net, blocking most attacks.
She also has a knack for retrieving tricky balls with what
looks like a casual flick of the hand but is clearly nothing
but, as the ball invariably lands on the perfect spot on the
other side of the net.
May-Treanor, shorter but equally agile, is masterful in
defence at the back of the court and deft at springing up to the
net to shoot an unstoppable spike.
The effect on the Italians, who have been playing beach
volleyball for only three years, was to inhibit them to the
point that their game was unrecognisable from previous matches.
The Americans paid tribute to Menegatti who at 21 is the
second-youngest female beach volleyball player at the Olympics.
"She's a young player and she'll learn. She has no reason to
hold her head down whatsoever. She's done an excellent job
throughout the year but you can't let the emotions get the best
of you. You go out there and you fight hard," said May-Treanor.
Walsh had some parting advice.
"You need to have that cut-throat mentality. Not mean and
not 'I want to hurt you and devastate you'. It's 'I respectfully
want to beat you and give you my best game.' Crush you, yes. Not
your soul, just you on the court."
