Olympics-Beach volleyball-Eleventh time a charm for Brazil pair

LONDON, July 31 Brazil's Talita Antunes and
Maria Antonelli failed to convert nine match points in the
second set of their pool E encounter with Germany at the women's
beach volleyball tournament on Tuesday but kept their cool to
win the decisive third set.
"We lost nine match points so it is not too easy to keep
focus after this. I said to Maria, 'just don't forget what we
did in the first set'," Talita told reporters as the Brazilians
made it through to the knockout phase of the tournament.
The Brazilian pair converted their second match point, and
11th overall, in the final set to beat Germany's Sara Goller and
Laura Ludwig 2-1 (21-19 29-31 15-13).
Talita and Antonelli remain on course for a semi-final
showdown with fellow Brazilians and reigning world champions
Larissa Franca and Juliana Felisberta.
"I would like to play against them," Talita said. "I always
cheer for them (against other teams)."
Goller said her team's confidence would be high entering
their final pool match against the Netherlands, who were
comfortably beaten by the Brazilians in their opening match.
"I think we can be happy with that performance. There is
nothing to be worried about. It was a good battle which could
have gone either way," she said.
"We are confident we can win that one (the Netherlands
match)."
In pool D, Spain's Liliana Fernandez Steiner and Elsa
Baquerizo McMillan secured a place in the knockout phase with a
2-0 (22-20 21-16) win against Argentina's Ana Gallay and Maria
Zonta.
"Liliana has a very tough attack and a great serve. They are
both very strong, very complete players. Their attack hurt us a
lot," Zonta said.
The Spaniards face American pair Jennifer Kessy and April
Ross in their next match on Thursday with the winner likely to
top the pool.
(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; editing by Toby Davis)